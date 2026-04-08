Sci-Tech

Sun Group partners with SITA to build digital foundations for integrated aviation - tourism ecosystem

Under the agreement, SITA will work alongside Sun Group to deploy technology platforms across its aviation ecosystem, including Phu Quoc and Van Don International Airports, as well as Sun PhuQuoc Airways. The focus will be on digitising passenger processes, optimising operations, and building an integrated data platform that connects all touchpoints across the travel journey.

Signing ceremony between Sun Group and SITA (Photo: Sun Group)
Signing ceremony between Sun Group and SITA (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Sun Group and SITA - the global leader in air transport technology officially signed on April 8 a strategic partnership to position Phu Quoc International Airport as one of Southeast Asia’s first airports to implement a full self-service passenger processing model.

Under the agreement, SITA will work alongside Sun Group to deploy technology platforms across its aviation ecosystem, including Phu Quoc and Van Don International Airports, as well as Sun PhuQuoc Airways. The focus will be on digitising passenger processes, optimising operations, and building an integrated data platform that connects all touchpoints across the travel journey.

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Sumesh Patel, President of SITA Asia-Pacific (Photo: Sun Group)

Founded in 1949, SITA operates in over 200 countries and territories, providing technology solutions to thousands of airports and more than 90% of the world’s airlines.

“Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in Asia-Pacific, with passenger traffic projected to grow at 8 - 10% annually over the next decade. This partnership goes beyond technology, it reflects a shared ambition to shape the future of Vietnam’s aviation ecosystem. We are proud to partner with Sun Group to build one of the region’s most advanced and seamlessly connected aviation ecosystems, integrating airports, airlines, and the broader travel value chain,” said Sumesh Patel, President of SITA Asia-Pacific.

Under the partnership, SITA will deploy end-to-end automation and touchless solutions across the airport journey, from check-in, baggage drop, and security clearance to biometric-enabled boarding. The collaboration will also include real-time data management and analytics, as well as advanced aviation technologies such as cockpit data integration, flight tracking, and fuel optimisation. Looking ahead, SITA is expected to introduce off-airport check-in solutions, enabling passengers to complete procedures directly at hotels and resorts within Sun Group’s ecosystem.

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Phu Quoc International Airport with its modern self-check-in area. (Photo: HOK)

Built on a unified data platform, the integration between airport and airline operations will enable a seamless passenger journey, while opening up opportunities to connect with Sun Group’s broader tourism and hospitality ecosystem. Each trip is envisioned not simply as transportation, but as a connected, intelligent journey from ground to sky.

In its initial phase, SITA’s solutions will be implemented at Phu Quoc International Airport, significantly enhancing the passenger experience at one of Vietnam’s key aviation gateways. The airport is currently being upgraded to meet 5-star international standards and positioned as a national gateway.

With this partnership, Phu Quoc is set to become one of the first airports in Southeast Asia to adopt a full self-service model. SITA will deploy self-service check-in kiosks, self-bag drop systems, and self-boarding gates, allowing passengers to complete the entire airport journey independently, reducing waiting times, minimising congestion, and ensuring a more seamless experience.

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Phu Quoc International Airport aims to become "airport destination" (Photo: Sun Group)

Prior to this, Sun Group had partnered with Changi Airports International to pioneer the “airport destination” model at Phu Quoc, where passenger experience is designed as an integral part of the journey from the moment of arrival.

While the collaboration with Changi establishes the operational model and service standards, the partnership with SITA provides the technological backbone to bring that vision to life. Together, these form two critical pillars in the development of Phu Quoc International Airport, as it prepares to meet the demands of high-level delegations and increased international traffic for APEC 2027.

The convergence of advanced operational models, digital infrastructure, and a comprehensive service ecosystem is shaping a new approach to aviation infrastructure in Vietnam where airports are no longer just transit points, but gateways to experience and key touchpoints in the country’s global image./.

VNA
#Sun Group #SITA #Phu Quoc Airport #Phu Quoc tourism #visiting Vietnam #Van Don Airport
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