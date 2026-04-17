​ “Made by Vietnam” technology boosts value of agricultural products

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is increasingly turning to homegrown technology to enhance the value of its agricultural products, as the sector seeks to reduce reliance on raw exports and strengthen its position in global markets.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, about 90% of Vietnam’s agricultural exports are still shipped in raw form, a disadvantage that often leads to price pressure and unstable access to demanding markets. To address this challenge, the sector is investing more in deep processing technologies, particularly smart drying solutions that help increase product value and ensure compliance with international standards.

The shift toward advanced processing was highlighted at FOODEX Japan 2026 in Tokyo, where agricultural products processed using “made by Vietnam” smart drying technology attracted significant attention from international partners.

One notable innovation is the Sasaki intelligent multifunctional cold dryer developed by HanelPT JSC. The company, with nearly 25 years of experience manufacturing and exporting electronic components to markets such as Japan and Europe, has expanded into technological solutions for agricultural processing.

The technology integrates a two-stage deep-freezing process before drying, helping preserve cell structure, shape and product quality. A sealed cold-drying system maintains natural colour, aroma and nutritional content, while an intelligent control system with thousands of automated drying programmes optimises processing for different types of raw materials.

According to Tran Duc Tung, Deputy General Director of HanelPT, cold-drying technology preserves the colour, flavour and nutritional value of agricultural products, overcoming common problems such as discolouration or loss of aroma associated with traditional heat drying. The entire process is designed and monitored under Japanese quality management standards, ensuring stable output and compliance with food safety and traceability requirements.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien emphasised that applying science and technology and promoting deep processing will provide new growth momentum for the sector. With limited room for expanding cultivation areas, improving productivity, quality and value-added processing has become essential for meeting rising global demand.

Using modern drying technology, products such as macadamia nuts, coffee and specialty nuts can retain crispness, essential oils and natural flavours after processing. Flower teas and medicinal herbs also maintain their shape and medicinal properties, aligning with global trends toward health-oriented products.

These processed products meet international food safety standards such as HACCP and ISO 22000, making them suitable for export to demanding markets. The technology has already been adopted by several Vietnamese agricultural exporters, helping them produce higher-quality products and expand their presence overseas.

Looking ahead, enterprises aim not only to export processed agricultural products but also to bring Vietnamese technology solutions to international markets. This approach is expected to help Vietnam’s agricultural sector integrate more deeply and sustainably into global value chains./.