Agriculture sector links key databases with National Integrated Data Centre

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MoAE) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) in Hanoi on April 6 to connect and integrate its databases with the MoPS’s National Integrated Data Centre (C12).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang said the move marks a key milestone in following the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, which targets breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation, while opening a new chapter for the agriculture and environment sector.

Thang said the MoAE considers data a strategic resource and core foundation of digital transformation, and has focused on building a large-scale, multi-sector database system while tackling long-standing and complex tasks, including the building national land database and traceability system for agro-forestry-fisheries.

The ministry has completed the connection and integration of all 12 key databases with the C12, making them ready for official operation and ongoing standardisation under the criteria of being accurate, sufficient, clean, live, unified and shared. They cover land, national geospatial information, fisheries, aquaculture, crop production, agriculture and environment statistical reporting, agriculture sector, national hydrometeorological data, national environment, marine and island resources, national remote sensing, and poor and near-poor households.

The progress followed a 90-day nationwide campaign to clean land data, including reviewing information on more than 62.2 million land parcels and verifying data for over 82,000 fishing vessels, as well as a broader review of all 12 databases since early 2026.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang speaks at the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

In parallel, the MoAE launched an agricultural product traceability system that became operational in December last year. It started with a pilot for durian and plans to expand to rice, meat, eggs, milk, fruit, tea and coffee. A nationwide rollout for food and agricultural products is scheduled for July 1.

According to him, the database integration and traceability system have improved state management in agriculture and environment at both central and local levels. They also supported firms and farmers in production, trade and access to public services.

The two ministries will continue finalising legal frameworks and technical standards for data connectivity and sharing. They plan to develop a nationally connected agricultural traceability platform and reinforce cybersecurity to ensure efficient data integration and use, he said.

C12 Director Maj.Gen Nguyen Ngoc Cuong said the results will simplify administrative procedures, improve online public services and government management by unlocking the value of national databases.

Units will focus on optimising the connected system through further data standardisation and synchronisation. They aim to ensure seamless connectivity between information systems and conduct regular monitoring to maintain data that is accurate, complete and up to date, Cuong said, adding that additional databases and systems will be connected in line with the Government’s digital transformation orientations.

The MoAE identified the building of a digital data ecosystem as essential, given its broad management scope, which directly affects the livelihoods of tens of millions of people and the environmental quality for more than 100 million citizens.

It aims to complete nationwide cadastral mapping, land registration and the national land database later this year. The goal is to ensure all land parcels are digitised, centrally managed in real time and connected to other national databases and information systems.

At the same time, administrative reforms will be accelerated to improve online public service delivery, with a target of handling all eligible procedures fully online./.