Society

Hanoi targets 30% public transport use to ease traffic congestion

To tackle the issue, Hanoi has developed a comprehensive plan for the 2025–2030 period, focusing on 10 key groups of solutions. These include improving mechanisms to attract investment in transport infrastructure, adjusting traffic planning to better match urban development, and accelerating construction of ring roads, radial routes and bridges across the Red River.

Hanoi aims for 30% public transport share to ease congestion (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi aims for 30% public transport share to ease congestion (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi aims to increase the share of public transport to at least 30% of total travel demand by 2030 as part of efforts to ease worsening urban traffic congestion, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

Rapid growth in private vehicles, together with traffic inflows from neighbouring provinces, has placed increasing pressure on the capital’s transport infrastructure, creating a major challenge for socio-economic development.

Hanoi currently has around 8.8 million residents and more than 9.3 million vehicles, with motorbikes accounting for over 86%. Vehicle numbers are rising by about 4–5% each year, far outpacing the expansion of transport infrastructure, which grows by only about 0.35% annually.

Land allocated for traffic infrastructure accounts for about 12.2% of the city’s area, significantly lower than planning requirements, while land for parking facilities makes up only 0.65%. As a result, many roads frequently become overloaded, especially during rush hours.

To tackle the issue, Hanoi has developed a comprehensive plan for the 2025–2030 period, focusing on 10 key groups of solutions. These include improving mechanisms to attract investment in transport infrastructure, adjusting traffic planning to better match urban development, and accelerating construction of ring roads, radial routes and bridges across the Red River.

The city aims to complete about 100 km of urban railway lines between 2026 and 2030, expanding the network to 301 km in later phases. At the same time, authorities will strengthen public passenger transport services to meet at least 30% of travel demand by 2030 and promote the application of smart technologies in traffic management.

Other measures under consideration include limiting private vehicles, designating zones restricting motorbike access, and introducing congestion charges in areas with heavy traffic. The city is also stepping up enforcement against illegal parking and pavement encroachment while deploying traffic officers near schools during peak hours.

In the longer term, Hanoi plans to expand its transport infrastructure network, complete key ring roads, develop bus rapid transit (BRT) and urban railway systems, and apply intelligent transport technologies such as surveillance cameras and real-time traffic information boards.

Under the city’s plan, Hanoi also aims to open at least 20–24 new green bus routes and build nine bridges across the Red and Duong rivers, while gradually eliminating major congestion hotspots by 2030./.

VNA
#Hanoi #public transport #traffic congestion Ha Noi
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