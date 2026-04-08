Society

PM orders swift response to deadly bus crash in Lam Dong

Local authorities were also requested to work with relevant agencies to identify causes, both direct and indirect ones, of the accident and immediately implement corrective measures.

Four people die and 12 others are injured at the bus crash in Lam Dong province on April 6. (Photo: VNA)
Four people die and 12 others are injured at the bus crash in Lam Dong province on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has issued a directive ordering swift response and investigation into a bus crash that killed four people and injured 12 others in the central province of Lam Dong on April 6.

According to the PM’s Dispatch No. 29/CD-TTg, the accident occurred at 3:30pm on April 6 at Km16+300 on provincial road DT.715 in Hong Lam hamlet, Hoa Thang commune.

Upon receiving the report, the PM extended sympathies to the injured victims and bereaved families. He instructed local authorities and emergency forces to promptly respond, provide medical treatment for the injured, and address the consequences of the crash.

Local authorities and health sector were tasked with ensuring the best possible medical care and support for the victims while organising visits to and assistance for the affected families. Local authorities were also requested to work with relevant agencies to identify causes, both direct and indirect ones, of the accident and immediately implement corrective measures.

Authorities must review compliance with the regulations governing road transport, including vehicle safety standards, drivers’ working hours, and enforcement of traffic rules. Any violations, if identified, must be handled strictly in accordance with the law.

The Minister of Public Security was asked to direct police units to accelerate the investigation, clarify responsibilities of relevant organisations and individuals, step up road patrols, and examine the operation of the vehicle monitoring system.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction was asked to review and improve traffic flows on expressways and national highways, especially those managed by local authorities, and strengthen warning systems on dangerous routes such as mountainous and steep passes. Localities nationwide were urged to inspect road infrastructure and enhance safety conditions on routes under their management.

The PM also called on provincial and municipal authorities to intensify public awareness campaigns and strictly implement road safety measures, aiming to reduce traffic accidents and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.

The National Traffic Safety Committee was assigned to monitor ministries and localities' implementation of the directive and report to the PM as required./.

#Lam Dong #bus crash #road safety #traffic accidents
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