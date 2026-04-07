Society

Vietnam targets 50% reduction in electricity-related accidents by 2035

The programme, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 3, focuses on improving public awareness, responsibility, and fostering a culture of safe electricity use in society. It prioritises accident prevention to safeguard lives, community safety, and property, while contributing to the country’s sustainable development.

Workers inspect and repair power lines to ensure safe and continuous power supply in the central provinces (Photo: VNA)
Workers inspect and repair power lines to ensure safe and continuous power supply in the central provinces (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam aims to cut electricity-related fires and electrocution accidents by up to 50% by 2035 under a newly approved national programme on safe electricity use for the 2026–2035 period.

The programme, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 3, focuses on improving public awareness, responsibility, and fostering a culture of safe electricity use in society. It prioritises accident prevention to safeguard lives, community safety, and property, while contributing to the country’s sustainable development.

It also seeks to mobilise both domestic and international resources to advance technical solutions, management practices, and the application of science and technology, alongside communication and training efforts.

A key target is that 100% of production and business establishments, as well as households, will receive guidance to self-assess the safety of their electrical systems. At the same time, all electrical equipment manufactured, imported or circulated in the market must meet quality standards and technical regulations.

It encourages the installation of smart electrical safety devices capable of detecting faults such as short circuits, leakages, and overloads, with automatic shut-off features, aiming to equip all production, commercial and service facilities with such systems. Educational materials on electrical safety will also be standardised and integrated into school curricula nationwide.

The programme outlines several priority tasks, including refining policies and regulations on electrical safety, enhancing inspection and supervision, and strengthening the capacity of management and advisory forces. Greater emphasis will be placed on public communication campaigns to raise awareness among organisations and individuals.

In addition, Vietnam will promote research and technology transfer to develop smart devices that can provide early warnings of electrical hazards. Digital transformation will be applied to inform electricity users about potential risks during consumption. The development and issuance of standards for electrical equipment and safety devices will also be accelerated to improve safety levels and prevent fire and explosion risks.

Regular inspections and assessments of electrical systems in production, residential and service sectors will be carried out to identify high-risk areas early.

Authorities will also step up compliance monitoring and enhance the capacity of laboratories testing the quality of electrical products./.

VNA
#national programme #electricity-related fires #safe electricity use #public communication campaigns
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

NSMO Chairman Nguyen Duc Cuong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Experts seek to improve power dispatch in new energy era

Electricity demand is expected to rise strongly, while global energy markets remain volatile. In this context, rooftop solar and BESS are emerging as key solutions to improve flexibility and ensure supply, especially during peak periods.

See more

Ho Chi Minh City proposes free bus rides on 135 routes from May (Photo: VNA)

HCM City proposes free bus rides on 135 routes

According to the Department of Construction, the measure aims to ease travel costs for residents amid rising fuel prices while encouraging greater use of public transport, reducing reliance on private vehicles, and contributing to lower traffic accidents and environmental pollution.

Fisheries surveillance vessel KN475 assists distressed Quang Ngai fishing boat carrying 36 fishermen at sea. (Photo published by VNA)

36 fishermen safely rescued after boat breaks down near Truong Sa

At 8:00 the same day, KN475 began towing the disabled fishing boat toward Da Tay A island. The towing operation was carried out safely, and by 18:30 both the vessel and its crew had arrived at the island without incident, where repairs and additional support procedures were arranged.

Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam presents the first prize to the team from the National University of Laos' School of Gifted and Ethnic Students at the contest. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language contest in Laos strengthens youth ties, bilateral friendship

Held in response to the launch of the Vietnamese Language Day among overseas Vietnamese communities, the event aimed to enhance the quality of Vietnamese language teaching and learning in Laos while contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

The vibrant nighttime in Phu Quoc has contributed to pushing room occupancy above 90% in early 2026. (Photo: Sun Group)

Phu Quoc surpasses Bali, Phuket in occupancy race

According to the latest report by STR, a global hospitality data and analytics provider under CoStar Group, room occupancy in Phu Quoc reached over 90% in January–February. This makes it the fastest-recovering destination among regional resort markets, compared to just 50% in the same period of 2024. Notably, Phu Quoc’s occupancy rate has surpassed that of established resort hubs such as Bali (60%) and Phuket (over 80%).

Over 60 overseas Vietnamese from 24 nations and territories visit Truong Sa and DK1 platform (Illustrative image: VNA)

Vietnam launches programme to attract foreign, overseas Vietnamese scholars

The programme aims to develop and effectively implement breakthrough mechanisms and policies to recruit, utilise and retain high-caliber international and OV talent. It is expected to strengthen the country’s science and technology capacity, foster a high-quality workforce, enhance innovation capabilities and promote international integration in education and research. The initiative also contributes to Vietnam’s goal of bringing its education system to an advanced regional and global level by 2035.

Medical staff offer health advice and checkups to foreign tourists in Ha Long Bay (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh launches round-the-clock medical service on Ha Long Bay

On the first day of deployment, the Quang Ninh Emergency Transport Centre stationed a medical team on Ti Top Island, one of the bay’s key tourist stops. The team is equipped with specialised equipment suitable for maritime and island conditions, including portable ventilators, patient monitoring devices, floating stretchers, and essential medicines.

Representatives from both countries cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Friendship Primary and Secondary School in Salavan province of Laos (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang-funded school project strengthens Vietnam–Laos education ties

Funded by Da Nang city, the project includes a two-storey building with five classrooms, two offices and supporting facilities, at a total cost of nearly 6 billion VND (about 228,000 USD). Once operational, it is expected to improve educational infrastructure in Khongsedone district and Salavan province in general.

Students share their understanding and impressions of Vietnamese history during the class. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s history, culture resonate in Singapore classroom

Courses such as Introducing Vietnam, therefore, not only provide knowledge but also create spaces for dialogue and cultural connection, strengthening the foundation of understanding and cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore, as well as with other countries in an increasingly integrated world.