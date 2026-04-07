Vietnam targets 50% reduction in electricity-related accidents by 2035

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam aims to cut electricity-related fires and electrocution accidents by up to 50% by 2035 under a newly approved national programme on safe electricity use for the 2026–2035 period.

The programme, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son on April 3, focuses on improving public awareness, responsibility, and fostering a culture of safe electricity use in society. It prioritises accident prevention to safeguard lives, community safety, and property, while contributing to the country’s sustainable development.

It also seeks to mobilise both domestic and international resources to advance technical solutions, management practices, and the application of science and technology, alongside communication and training efforts.

A key target is that 100% of production and business establishments, as well as households, will receive guidance to self-assess the safety of their electrical systems. At the same time, all electrical equipment manufactured, imported or circulated in the market must meet quality standards and technical regulations.

It encourages the installation of smart electrical safety devices capable of detecting faults such as short circuits, leakages, and overloads, with automatic shut-off features, aiming to equip all production, commercial and service facilities with such systems. Educational materials on electrical safety will also be standardised and integrated into school curricula nationwide.

The programme outlines several priority tasks, including refining policies and regulations on electrical safety, enhancing inspection and supervision, and strengthening the capacity of management and advisory forces. Greater emphasis will be placed on public communication campaigns to raise awareness among organisations and individuals.

In addition, Vietnam will promote research and technology transfer to develop smart devices that can provide early warnings of electrical hazards. Digital transformation will be applied to inform electricity users about potential risks during consumption. The development and issuance of standards for electrical equipment and safety devices will also be accelerated to improve safety levels and prevent fire and explosion risks.

Regular inspections and assessments of electrical systems in production, residential and service sectors will be carried out to identify high-risk areas early.

Authorities will also step up compliance monitoring and enhance the capacity of laboratories testing the quality of electrical products./.