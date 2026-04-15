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Deputy PM urges finalisation of special mechanisms to accelerate identification of fallen soldiers

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra assigned tasks to relevant ministries and agencies concerning the collection and forensic examination of samples from remains and relatives, the issuance of decisions confirming identities, the implementation of related policies and entitlements, and the maintenance of periodic reporting mechanisms.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (centre) chairs a meeting in Hanoi on April 15, discussing the implementation of a 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra (centre) chairs a meeting in Hanoi on April 15, discussing the implementation of a 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra on April 15 chaired a meeting on the implementation of a 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains, as well as a draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies for the collection of samples, forensic analysis and identification of unidentified martyrs’ remains.

Commending the ministries of National Defence, Public Security, and Home Affairs and relevant agencies for their proactive coordination and swift initial efforts in launching the nationwide campaign, Tra, who is also head of the national steering committee for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, stressed that this must be regarded as a key political task, requiring prioritisation of resources and favourable conditions for implementation.

To ensure the campaign’s success and meet the expectations of families and relatives of fallen soldiers, particularly in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27), the official called on ministries, sectors and localities to intensify implementation efforts and uphold the responsibility of leaders at all levels. Any obstacles must be addressed proactively, while inter-agency coordination should be strengthened in a coherent and synchronised manner.

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Search and recovery of fallen soldiers’ remains in Huong Lap commune, Quang Tri province. (Photo published by VNA)

The Ministry of Home Affairs was tasked with incorporating feedback and finalising the draft resolution dossier for submission to the Government at the earliest opportunity, thereby establishing a legal framework for implementation. The resolution must align with Party guidelines and legal provisions, ensure proper authority, and introduce appropriate special mechanisms and policies tailored to the campaign’s requirements, while resolving outstanding issues and addressing policy gaps.

The ministry was also instructed to expedite the completion of the ordinance on preferential treatment for meritorious persons, seek opinions from Government members in May, and submit it to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly by the end of the same month. In addition, it is to finalise the national database on fallen soldiers, their graves and cemeteries.

The Deputy PM also assigned tasks to relevant ministries and agencies concerning the collection and forensic examination of samples from remains and relatives, the issuance of decisions confirming identities, the implementation of related policies and entitlements, and the maintenance of periodic reporting mechanisms.

The Ministry of National Defence was urged to accelerate training and guidance for units in accordance with plans, focusing on key tasks such as mine clearance, recovery of remains and sample collection for DNA analysis. It was also instructed to develop appropriate plans for the management and preservation of biological samples in line with regulations, while prioritising investment in infrastructure, equipment and human resources to meet both immediate and long-term requirements./.




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