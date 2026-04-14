Society

National job exchange platform launched to connect labour supply and demand

The national job exchange platform was launched on April 14 at vieclam.gov.vn, expected to enhance connections between job seekers and employers, contributing to a modern, transparent, flexible, and efficient labour market while improving employment services, ensuring social welfare, and supporting sustainable socio-economic development.

Delegates launch the national job exchange platform. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates launch the national job exchange platform. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Home Affairs officially launched the national job exchange platform on April 14 at vieclam.gov.vn, marking a significant step toward building a digital labour market in Vietnam.

The platform is expected to enhance connections between job seekers and employers, contributing to a modern, transparent, flexible, and efficient labour market while improving employment services, ensuring social welfare, and supporting sustainable socio-economic development. The initiative is part of efforts to implement the Party and Government’s policies on science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, particularly Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW and Government Resolution No. 71/NQ-CP. The ministry assigned the Employment Department to coordinate with relevant agencies and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group to develop and complete the system, ensuring data connectivity and information security before its launch.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Manh Khuong said Vietnam’s labour force totals 53.6 million, representing a crucial resource for national industrialisation and modernisation. The country currently has around 1 million operating enterprises, tens of thousands of cooperatives, and over 6 million household businesses, creating a vast and diverse demand for labour.

The platform is expected to modernise recruitment and job searching by leveraging digital data and verified identities, helping reduce transaction costs, improve workforce allocation, and promote a more flexible and sustainable labour market.

Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh emphasised that the system has been developed in a comprehensive and rigorous manner, fully meeting requirements for data integration, connectivity, and information security.

He described the platform not only as a technological advancement but also as evidence of the ministry’s proactive and determined approach to digital transformation. The launch comes shortly after the National Assembly finalised key government leadership positions, demonstrating the Government’s strong commitment to reform.

The minister called on local authorities, employment service centres, businesses, and workers to actively participate in and utilise the platform. He stressed that enterprises and workers are central to the platform’s effectiveness and sustainability.

Designed as unified digital infrastructure linking central and local levels, the platform allows users to create profiles, search and apply for jobs, and participate in online job fairs. Integrated artificial intelligence tools can suggest suitable job opportunities based on users’ skills and experience.

For employers, the system helps reduce recruitment costs and time by providing access to a nationwide talent pool. It also supports better labour market governance by standardising data and enabling authorities to monitor workforce trends more effectively./.

VNA
#Ministry of Home Affairs #employment #job exchange platform #labour market
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Resolution in Action

Related News

The VGCL delegation and officials of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK in a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in labour, employment

Both sides commended the strong development of Vietnam – RoK diplomatic relations and agreed on the need for closer coordination between the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and Korean labour authorities.

Vietnam seeks comprehensive reforms to strengthen overseas employment sector

Vietnam seeks comprehensive reforms to strengthen overseas employment sector

The year 2025 is regarded as a pivotal one for Vietnam’s overseas employment sector, with more than 120,000 workers sent abroad in the first ten months, reaching 93.2% of the annual target. Alongside these positive results, however, traditional labour markets such as Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) are facing new challenges, underscoring the need for comprehensive measures to enhance quality and overall effectiveness.

See more

Students from the Talent Incubation Centre (HITA) attend the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Talent incubation centre debuts in Czech Republic to empower Vietnamese youth

Many overseas Vietnamese families, despite prioritising education and living standards, may face gaps in parent-child connection due to language and cultural differences. Therefore, the Talent Incubation Centre (HITA) in the Czech Republic seeks to foster deeper understanding within families, helping young people build confidence and character from within.

Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fatherland Front calls for support for Humanitarian Month 2026

In an appeal letter, VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the tradition of national solidarity and compassion, noting that individuals and organisations have consistently provided timely support to those in need both domestically and internationally.

Delegates and representatives of Vietnamese Buddhists attend the prayer ceremony in Incheon city on April 12. (Photo: VNA)

Prayer ceremony in RoK promotes peace, maritime sovereignty awareness

The event went beyond a religious practice to reflect a shared sense of responsibility toward the homeland, particularly in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, while conveying a positive message advocating peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Deputy Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Y Thong presents gifts to Ta Khvich Thmay Pagoda in Ho Dac Kien commune, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Delegation extends Chol Chnam Thmay greetings in Can Tho

Speaking during the visit, Minister of Ethnic and Religious AffairsY Thong highlighted the sacred significance of the traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival, describing it as a distinctive cultural tradition and an occasion for the Khmer people to honour their roots and strengthen community solidarity.

Participants engage in lively exchanges and shared ideas at the event (Photo: VNA)

Australia–Vietnam talent network launches in Western Australia

Founded in Western Australia, the network brings together students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members, with a focus on fostering meaningful connections, supporting career development, and encouraging cross-border collaboration.

Tram Chim National Park steps up wetland restoration efforts (Photo: VNA)

Efforts underway to revive wetlands at Tram Chim National Park

Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is stepping up efforts to restore a sustainable wetland ecosystem, one of the last remaining areas representing the typical wetland landscape of the historic Dong Thap Muoi region.

Delegates take part in traditional Lao rituals during the Bunpimay New Year celebration. (Photo: VNA)

Bunpimay celebration in Da Nang boosts Vietnam–Laos ties

Da Nang is committed to strengthening ties with central and southern Lao provinces. The city has been rolling out effective cooperation programmes across multiple sectors, including diplomacy, trade, education, health care, defence and social welfare.

Khmer people celebrate the New Year at Sro Lon Pagoda, My Xuyen ward, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung extends Chol Chnam Thmay greetings to Khmer community

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed the need for ministries, sectors and localities to fully and promptly implement social welfare policies, improve living conditions, and provide care for policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged households and vulnerable groups, while ensuring that the Khmer community celebrates Chol Chnam Thmay in a spirit of unity, joy, safety and thrift, in line with civilised practices and traditional cultural values.

Participants at the Vietnam–Western Australia Education Dialogue note that there remains ample room to further expand education and training cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Western Australia deepen substantive education cooperation

Dang Thuy Chi, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, outlined Vietnam’s strategic directions in education development, highlighting the roadmap for international integration under Decision No. 1600/QD-TTg, which focuses on expanding internationally accredited programmes, strengthening ties with reputable global institutions and promoting two-way student exchanges. S

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Germany eyes stronger labour cooperation with Vietnam

The two sides discussed measures to deepen bilateral cooperation in workforce development and skills training, and enhanced coordination between management agencies of Vietnam and Germany in the time to come.