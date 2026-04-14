National job exchange platform launched to connect labour supply and demand

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Home Affairs officially launched the national job exchange platform on April 14 at vieclam.gov.vn, marking a significant step toward building a digital labour market in Vietnam.



The platform is expected to enhance connections between job seekers and employers, contributing to a modern, transparent, flexible, and efficient labour market while improving employment services, ensuring social welfare, and supporting sustainable socio-economic development. The initiative is part of efforts to implement the Party and Government’s policies on science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, particularly Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW and Government Resolution No. 71/NQ-CP. The ministry assigned the Employment Department to coordinate with relevant agencies and the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group to develop and complete the system, ensuring data connectivity and information security before its launch.



Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Manh Khuong said Vietnam’s labour force totals 53.6 million, representing a crucial resource for national industrialisation and modernisation. The country currently has around 1 million operating enterprises, tens of thousands of cooperatives, and over 6 million household businesses, creating a vast and diverse demand for labour.



The platform is expected to modernise recruitment and job searching by leveraging digital data and verified identities, helping reduce transaction costs, improve workforce allocation, and promote a more flexible and sustainable labour market.



Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh emphasised that the system has been developed in a comprehensive and rigorous manner, fully meeting requirements for data integration, connectivity, and information security.



He described the platform not only as a technological advancement but also as evidence of the ministry’s proactive and determined approach to digital transformation. The launch comes shortly after the National Assembly finalised key government leadership positions, demonstrating the Government’s strong commitment to reform.



The minister called on local authorities, employment service centres, businesses, and workers to actively participate in and utilise the platform. He stressed that enterprises and workers are central to the platform’s effectiveness and sustainability.



Designed as unified digital infrastructure linking central and local levels, the platform allows users to create profiles, search and apply for jobs, and participate in online job fairs. Integrated artificial intelligence tools can suggest suitable job opportunities based on users’ skills and experience.



For employers, the system helps reduce recruitment costs and time by providing access to a nationwide talent pool. It also supports better labour market governance by standardising data and enabling authorities to monitor workforce trends more effectively./.

VNA