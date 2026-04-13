Francophonie Day 2026 fosters cultural connections in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – French is not merely a language, but also serves as a connecting thread between cultures, generations, and nations, said Etienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City.

He made the remark at Francophonie Day 2026, held on April 11 in Ho Chi Minh City and jointly organised by the French Embassy in Vietnam, the Consulate General of France in Ho Chi Minh City, and the French Institute in Vietnam.

He stressed that Francophonie Day 2026 would serve as a venue where ideas, journeys, and destinies intersect, a platform for dialogue, diversity, and solidarity that connects and elevates people.

According to the Consul General, France has been highly active in Vietnam in the field of education, aiming to enhance its attractiveness amid a particularly favourable political context, following the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024. This partnership, along with its accompanying action plan, has shaped in-depth cooperation in areas such as education, the Francophonie, and student exchanges between France and Vietnam.

Etienne Ranaivoson, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the Francophonie Day 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Francophonie Day 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City features a wide range of activities, including a French eloquence contest; a roundtable between alumni who studied in France under the theme “Growing up with France”; and a seminar on career opportunities with the participation of experts in tourism, interpretation and translation, and Francophone businesses, as well as the introduction of study programmes in France.

The event also included art performances, a chess tournament, the “Pot-au-Pho” photo exhibition, and screenings of short films featuring outstanding animated works for children from the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024.

In addition, there were creative workshops and activities for children, including chess, robotics, and virtual reality experiences, as well as initiatives to raise awareness of sustainable development, alongside a Francophone culinary space.

Currently, there are approximately 400 million French speakers worldwide. French has become the fourth most widely spoken language and the second most studied foreign language globally./.