Quang Tri warns of religious group promoting superstition for profit

Hanoi (VNA) – The Internal Security Division of the Department of Public Security in central Quang Tri province has uncovered and taken action against a group linked to “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) operating in the province on April 19 and showing signs of promoting superstition for illegal profit.



The group reportedly operated under a tightly organised structure with direction from an overseas “head organisation”, employing various plans to approach and psychologically manipulate individuals.



Authorities noted that vulnerable groups, particularly women and people facing personal hardships, were primary targets. The organisation is not licensed to operate in Vietnam and poses potential risks to social order.



According to the police, the group in Quang Tri was led by Nguyen Duy Cuong (born 1991, from Bac Ninh province), with a hierarchical structure including roles such as facilitators, group leaders and regional coordinators. Its “missionary” force mainly comprises young individuals trained in communication and preaching skills.



Investigation reveals that the group used up to 70 different scenarios to approach potential recruits. Depending on each individual’s circumstances and psychological state, members tailored their messaging, often disguising initial outreach as mainstream Protestant teachings to build trust before gradually influencing perceptions. Targets were typically those experiencing difficulties in life, mental distress or illness.



Recruitment follows a multi-step process: establishing contact, building rapport, collecting personal and family information, and then devising tailored psychological approaches. As trust developed, recruits were gradually distanced from their families and became increasingly dependent on the group.



A notable feature is the requirement for financial contributions. Initially framed as symbolic offerings, participants were later pressured to contribute up to one-tenth of their monthly income. The organisation operated in a closed manner, used social media and encrypted communication platforms, and adopted a multi-level model in which each member was expected to recruit others.



A resident in Dong Hoi ward (Quang Tri) who was drawn into the group shared that while initially attracted by encouraging messages, deeper involvement led to increasing control over thoughts and behaviour, including pressure to abandon certain family traditions.



Authorities affirmed that the “World Mission Society Church of God” is a foreign-origin religious organisation that has not been granted permission to operate in Vietnam and is not recognised by mainstream Protestant denominations. It shows signs of spreading extreme and unscientific content with negative social impacts.



In response, Quang Tri police urged the public to remain vigilant against invitations framed as “inspirational” or offering solutions to personal difficulties. People are advised not to attend gatherings or study sessions without clearly understanding the nature of the organisation, and to refrain from sharing personal information such as family circumstances, finances or contact details.



The public is also encouraged to promptly inform family members, local authorities or competent agencies when suspicious signs arise. Groups that exhibit manipulative behaviour, isolate individuals from their families, or demand financial contributions pose significant risks and should be firmly avoided to safeguard social stability and public security./.

VNA