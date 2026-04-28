Noi Bai international airport braces for up to 15% surge in holiday passengers

Hanoi (VNA) – Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi is expected to handle more than 650 flights on April 29, the peak travel day for the upcoming Reunification Day and May Day holidays, as passenger traffic is forecast to rise 10-15% over normal levels.



Based on airlines’ operating plans, passenger throughput is estimated at 113,631, an increase of 15% over regular operations and 12.4% year-on-year.



International traffic is expected to account for 323 flights, up 7.3% from normal levels and 13% from a year earlier, carrying an estimated 52,102 passengers. Notably, international passenger numbers are forecast to surge 29.1% year-on-year.



Meanwhile, domestic operations are projected at 329 flights, up 11.5% from regular schedules, with 61,529 passengers expected, marking a 17.3% rise over normal levels.



A representative of the airport said traffic growth has remained stable despite market fluctuations affecting supply and fuel prices, supported by new carriers entering the market and increased frequencies by international airline partners.



To prepare for the holiday rush, the airport will implement Level 1 enhanced aviation security controls from April 29 to May 4, tightening preventive screening and security measures to ensure safe operations amid heavy travel demand.



The airport said the measure, typically applied during major holidays and important events, is a precautionary step aimed at maintaining the highest safety standards rather than a response to any emergency./.











VNA