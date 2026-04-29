Society

Party official pays tribute to former General Secretary Tran Phu

The Party official and the delegation observed a minute of silence to commemorate and honour the great contributions of Tran Phu, a steadfast and indomitable communist and an outstanding leader of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu offers incense at the grave of former Party General Secretary Tran Phu in Ha Tinh province on April 29. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu offers incense at the grave of former Party General Secretary Tran Phu in Ha Tinh province on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu, along with leaders of Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces, on April 29 offered flowers and incense at the grave of former Party General Secretary Tran Phu in Duc Tho commune, Ha Tinh province, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2026).

Joining the delegation were Party Central Committee members, including Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Office; and Bui Quang Huy, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.

The Party official and the delegation observed a minute of silence to commemorate and honour the great contributions of Tran Phu, a steadfast and indomitable communist and an outstanding leader of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution. He was the first General Secretary of the Party, dedicating his entire life to the cause of national liberation. His sacrifice and significant contributions continue to inspire generations of communists and the Vietnamese people to strive for national building and safeguarding.

vnanet-ha-tinh2.jpg
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and other officials lay wreaths at the Nam Martyrs' Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Tu and the delegation later offered flowers and incense at a monument dedicated to fallen heroes at the Nam Martyrs' Cemetery in Ha Tinh province's Tu My commune, where they expressed deep gratitude for those who laid down their lives for national liberation and while performing noble international duties in Laos.

The Party official and the delegation also visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Minh, 107, whose only son died in 1966 during the resistance war against the US.

Expressing profound gratitude for her family’s sacrifices, Tu affirmed that the Party, State, and people always remember and appreciate the contributions of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, martyrs, war invalids, and revolution contributors, while emphasising the need to further care for policy beneficiaries and uphold the nation’s noble tradition of “remembering the source when drinking water.”./.

VNA
#revolution contributors #Ha Tinh #Liberation of the South #national reunification #Tran Phu #Tran Cam Tu Ha Tinh
Follow VietnamPlus

Patriotic emulation

Related News

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official pays tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and his entourage expressed their boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and General Vo Nguyen Giap - the revered leader of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories. They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers flowers at Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery (Photo: VNA)

Top leader pays tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap, martyrs in Quang Tri

In a solemn atmosphere at the resting place of General Giap, General Secretary and President Lam and his delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense, observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the late general — an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, a steadfast revolutionary, and the first General of the Vietnam People’s Army. Over more than 80 years of revolutionary service, he made immense contributions and rendered exceptional service to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause.

See more

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Truong Sa Museum in Cam Lam commune, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, on April 29 (Photo: VNA)

Truong Sa Museum to honour generations safeguarding national sovereignty

The museum covers a total area of approximately 17,100 square metres, with total investment estimated at 299.7 billion VND (11.37 million USD). Funding for the project is provided through sponsorship from Vinhomes JSC, and construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Social housing projects help meet the housing needs of low-income earners and workers, while contributing to sustainable urban development. (Photo: VNA)

Social housing construction target exceeds by 44%

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh has issued an official dispatch urging localities to accelerate the development of social housing projects to meet the target of more than 158,700 units in 2026, as set out in Government Resolution No. 7/NQ-CP.

Deputy Director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of Local Government Nguyen Thi Tu Thanh speaks at the press briefing. (Photo: VNA)

Two-tier local administration model runs smoothly: ministry

After slashing layers of bureaucracy and pushing more power down to the commune level, a substantial volume of work has shifted to the grassroots officials. In many areas, the workforce is unevenly skilled, with a shortage of specialists. Additionally, certain units operate across multiple locations, making management, coordination, and day-to-day operations a real mess.

A performance at the event showcases the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Forum promotes Vietnamese language preservation among community in Laos

Addressing a forum themed “Honouring the Vietnamese language, preserving identity, connecting the future” in Vientiane on April 27, the ambassador said preserving the language is a shared and long-term responsibility of overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Laos.

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the meeting on April 27 with 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons recognised for achievements in workplace dialogue and collective bargaining during 2023-2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President meets outstanding trade union leaders

The Vice President highlighted contributions made by the honourees, saying their efforts had secured benefits worth more than 6 trillion VND (227.6 million USD) annually for some 382,000 labourers, while improving workers’ welfare and strengthening stable and progressive labour relations in enterprises.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai on April 27 leads a delegation to visit and offer gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, armed forces heroes, policy beneficiary families, poor households and disadvantaged workers in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged workers receive gifts ahead of national holidays

Visiting Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Sach in Phu Ly ward, whose two sons died in wartime, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai expressed gratitude for her sacrifices, affirming that the Party, State and people always remember and honour those who have rendered service to the nation.

Tran To Nga poses for a group photo with supporters of her lawsuit against US chemical companies (Photo: VNA)

First European memorial to AO/dioxin victims inaugurated in Paris

The memorial stands as a tribute to millions still suffering from the long-term consequences of Agent Orange, while also serving as a public call to remember one of the gravest humanitarian and environmental tragedies of modern history. The project was the result of years of advocacy by civil society groups, legal experts, artists and solidarity networks seeking both remembrance and greater awareness.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung delivers remarks at the cultural event marking the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, alongside celebrations of national reunification day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1). (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings’ commemoration fosters unity among OVs in US, Malaysia

The programme included incense offerings, cultural exchanges, and awards for students with strong academic performance and active community involvement. It helped reinforce connections among Vietnamese families, inspire younger generations to stay rooted in their heritage, preserve the Vietnamese language, and contribute to the Vietnamese community in the US.