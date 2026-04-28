Overseas man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorism

Dak Lak (VNA) – The Dak Lak provincial People’s Court on April 28 sentenced a man from Ho Chi Minh City to 11 years in prison for the charge of “terrorism” under Article 299 of the Penal Code.

Nguyen Dinh Thang, 68, who last resided at 14/40C Ky Dong street in Nhieu Loc ward before leaving the country and is currently living in the US, received the sentence.

According to the indictment, Thang served as Chairman and CEO of “Boat People SOS” (BPSOS), an organisation headquartered in the US with an office in Thailand. He was also identified as the person who directed the establishment, management, and operation of the organisation “Montagnards Stand for Justice (MSFJ)” in Thailand.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has labelled BPSOS as linked to terrorism and designated MSFJ as a terrorist organisation.

Through these groups, Thang directed, incited, recruited, and assisted Y Quynh Bdap in orchestrating terrorist acts and murders carried out by individuals inside Vietnam on June 11, 2023, in Ea Ktur and Ea Tieu communes of former Cu Kuin district, Dak Lak province, resulting in particularly serious consequences. The actions were intended to create panic and fear among the public while undermining public order and safety in Vietnam, the indictment noted./.

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