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Foreign direct investment up nearly 43% in Q1

Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam reached 15.2 billion USD in the first quarter of 2026, marking a strong 42.9% year-on-year increase.

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#Total registered foreign direct investment #FDI intp Vietnam #Vietnam economy
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