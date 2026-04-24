Photo book on 16th National Assembly, 2026–2031 elections launched

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s Publishing House on April 24 launched the bilingual photo book “The Nation's Festival – the Elections of Deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at All Levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.”



The publication captures key milestones of the nationwide elections while updating developments from the first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA).



Spreading democratic spirit, reinforcing social consensus



Speaking at the event, VNA Deputy General Director Nguyen Thi Su said the election was a major political event of 2026. Recognising this, the VNA rolled out a comprehensive communications plan, mobilising its editorial system, information centres and bureaux nationwide and across five continents.



The VNA Publishing House was tasked with compiling the photo book, which comprehensively portrays preparations, organisation and the successful conduct of the elections, followed by the NA’s first session. Editors, experts and designers worked intensively to complete the book in time for its release on the closing day of the session.





Delegates interact with the audience at the launch ceremony of the bilingual photo book. (Photo: VNA)

The launch marks a meaningful activity celebrating the success of the elections and the inaugural NA session, while also responding to Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day.



According to Su, featuring around 800 curated photos selected from thousands of materials, the book serves as a valuable documentary, preserving historic moments and marking a significant chapter in the country’s political life. Each image reflects both key events and the broader social atmosphere, conveying public confidence among voters nationwide.



Produced in Vietnamese and English, it also contributes to promoting an image of a stable, reform-oriented and developing Vietnam to international audiences, she added.



Deputy head of the NA Office Le Thu Ha praised the timely publication, noting it helps promote democratic values, strengthen social consensus and showcase Vietnam’s development.



She said that as the country enters a new phase of governance reform and institutional improvement, the 500-member 16th NA embodies voters’ trust and carries the mission of representing the people while advancing institutional innovation and effective state governance.



In this context, the book is more than a collection of images; it captures democratic memory, reflecting public trust expressed through ballots and daily moments nationwide. It also serves as a valuable resource for research and institutional development, said Ha.



Curated from thousands of materials



The 300-page hardback book, printed in high-quality colour, is carefully compiled from a rich pool of materials.



It is divided into three parts. The first chronicles preparations for the elections, including planning, issuance of guidelines, voter lists, legal education and inspection activities by Party and State leaders.



The second portrays the vibrant nationwide voting day on March 15, 2026, from urban centres to remote border and island areas, reflecting citizens’ enthusiasm and trust. Domestic and international media praised the elections for their transparency, fairness and professionalism.



The third focuses on the first NA session (April 6 - 24, 2026), highlighting oath-taking ceremonies of top leaders, the election and approval of key positions, and discussions on major legislative and socio-economic plans.



With rich content and formal presentation, the book stands as a valuable publication documenting an important milestone while inspiring civic pride and aspirations for a prosperous, democratic and civilised Vietnam./.