Politics

Senior Party official calls for stronger institutions to drive double-digit growth

Tu underscored the importance of continuing to innovate leadership methods and the organisation of implementation, while directing ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the review and refinement of institutions, policies and legal frameworks, including at the local level, especially in economic and investment fields, to achieve the double-digit growth target.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on April 23 with the Party Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities as well as the Party Central Committee’s commissions and agencies. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting in Hanoi on April 23 with the Party Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities as well as the Party Central Committee’s commissions and agencies. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on April 23 urged ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate institutional reforms and policy improvements to help realise Vietnam’s double-digit growth target.

Speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on April 23 with the Party Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, as well as the Party Central Committee’s commissions and agencies, to review the first-quarter performance, Tu commended efforts across the political system in delivering key tasks. The indicators include macroeconomic stability, controlled inflation and GDP growth of 7.8%, with many localities exceeding 8% and several surpassing 10%.

He highlighted the effective implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and the successful organisation of major political events, including the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in the 2026-2031 tenure, with the highest voter turnout in all 16 elections.

The official highlighted key achievements in the first three months of 2026, including efforts to ensure people’s material and spiritual well-being during the Lunar New Year (Tet), the maintenance of social order and safety, and the organisation of numerous external activities that helped enhance Vietnam’s reputation and standing on the international stage.

Looking ahead, Tu urged the Party Committees of the National Assembly and the Government to strengthen coordination and expedite the drafting and issuance of documents within their authority, particularly detailed regulations and guidelines for implementing laws and resolutions passed by the National Assembly.

He underscored the importance of continuing to innovate leadership methods and the organisation of implementation, while directing ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the review and refinement of institutions, policies and legal frameworks, including at the local level, especially in economic and investment fields, to achieve the double-digit growth target.

The Party official also urged some localities to promptly finalise their provincial-level planning in the second quarter of 2026.

He highlighted key priorities, including accelerating administrative reform and digital transformation, settling grassroots-level obstacles, especially in personnel work, maintaining national defence and security, combating smuggling, counterfeit goods and cybercrime, and safeguarding social order to ensure a stable environment for development.

Tu reaffirmed the need to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation and ensure major economic balances, while implementing the conclusions of the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum, to achieve double-digit growth, driven primarily by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He also called for continued focus on measures to implement key national projects, and accelerate public investment disbursement, particularly in science and technology, address employment, stabilise prices, ensure social welfare, and strengthen disaster prevention and response. He also urged the enhancement of education quality and access, especially in border communes, thereby safeguarding children’s right to education

Efforts should also be made to fulfil the 2026 social housing plan, completing one million social housing units by 2028, and to ensure proper care for policy families, people with meritorious services, and workers during the April 30 - May 1 holiday, Tu said.

The official also urged relevant agencies to promptly finalise guiding documents and maintain close coordination to ensure the effective implementation of Party and State policies./.

VNA
#Senior Party official #stronger institutions #double-digit growth
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the first session of the 16th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Achieving double-digit growth challenging but essential: Minister

Since 1946, only 13 economies worldwide have sustained double-digit growth for over a decade to transition from low-income and developing to developed status. During Vietnam’s 40 years of renewal, growth has exceeded 9% only twice and has never reached double digits.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s first session on April 20 (Photo: VNA)

Pathways to double-digit growth to be tabled at 16th NA’s first session

In the morning sitting on April 20, deputies are expected to hear proposals and verification reports on a range of draft resolutions. The documents cover breakthrough mechanisms and policies for the development of Vietnamese culture; the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally run city; a pilot framework for public lawyer institution; and special mechanisms to address land law violations committed prior to the 2024 Land Law taking effect, alongside measures to resolve long-delayed and stalled projects.

Vietnam pushes for double-digit growth amid global headwinds

Vietnam pushes for double-digit growth amid global headwinds

Achieving double-digit growth in the next term has been identified as an urgent priority for Vietnam to accelerate development and move closer to its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045. However, amid global economic volatility, inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties, meeting this target will require strong and coordinated efforts from the entire political system, the business community and the public.

See more

Delegates at the the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

NA adopts revised Capital Law with special mechanisms for Hanoi

Under the law, the municipal People’s Council is empowered to decide policies and criteria for urban renovation, upgrading and redevelopment to address issues such as population density, environmental protection and urban development. It may also approve special mechanisms for major and important projects, subject to higher-level approval and consultation with relevant ministries and sectors.

Kiosks at Vinh market in Nghe An province (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Lawmakers proposes raising tax exemption threshold to 1 billion VND

The current taxable revenue threshold of 500 million VND (19,000 USD) per year is no longer aligned with reality. Based on projected per capita GDP levels of approximately 125.5 million VND in 2025 and 128–130 million VND in 2026, the existing threshold represents only about four times per capita income, significantly lower than the 8–15 times range commonly observed in comparable economies.

Participants pose for a group photo at the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen, Thailand, on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s Consulate General in Khon Kaen helps strengthen Vietnam–Thailand friendship, cooperation

Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh affirmed that the past 30 years have reflected the timely attention, direction and encouragement from the leaders of the Party, the State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, as well as the support and coordination of Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the authorities of northeastern Thai provinces, and the dedicated efforts of many generations of consulate staff, all of which have contributed to strengthening the increasingly positive friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang (R) and Tobias Lang, Director of the Austrian Centre for Peace (ACP) at their working session in Vienna on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

Austria ready to cooperate with Vietnam in strengthening UN peacekeeping capacity

Vietnam highly values international cooperation in general, and cooperation with Austria in particular, in training and improving peacekeeping capacity, especially in foreign languages, operational skills, specialised peacekeeping knowledge, understanding of international law and culture, and the application of technology to meet UN standards.

The Vietnamse, RoK leaders and their spouses at the banquet (Photo: nhandan,vn)

Top leader hosts banquet for RoK President

Top leader To Lam expressed confidence that the Vietnam - RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen in a more substantive and robust manner, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in both nations as well as the region and the world.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam (R) and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, RoK leaders meet press in Hanoi

The Vietnamese Government will keep improving the investment climate, making it more transparent and business-friendly, while ensuring all possible support for foreign investors, including Korean firms, to do long-term business in Vietnam.

At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and visiting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader holds talks with RoK President in Hanoi

The two sides highlighted the need to realise a strategic vision for economic connectivity in the evolving global context, including joint efforts to achieve bilateral trade turnover of 150 billion USD by 2030.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM underscores priority funding for strategic, core technologies

Highlighting the importance of accelerating digital transformation, particularly in the digital economy, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung set targets for the sector to account for 30% of GDP and for over 40% of enterprises to engage in innovation activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov (Photo: VGP)

Deputy PM, IAEA official discuss nuclear power development

Vietnam speaks highly of the IAEA’s role and efforts in promoting the peaceful use of atomic energy and supporting countries in building nuclear infrastructure. Since becoming a member of IAEA, Vietnam has seen the agency as a strategic and reliable partner, with cooperation activities increasingly effective and practical.

At the signing of the minutes of the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China border forces hold talks, confer Friendship Envoy title

Border guards of Vietnam and China pledged to strengthen information sharing on emerging issues at border gates, coordinate timely responses and enhance the effectiveness of control operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order in immigration procedures, ensuring stable security in the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gate area, and promoting legal awareness among border residents.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

The welcome ceremony for President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, PM Le Minh Hung's working session with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 are among news highlights on April 22.