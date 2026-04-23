Senior Party official calls for stronger institutions to drive double-digit growth

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on April 23 urged ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate institutional reforms and policy improvements to help realise Vietnam’s double-digit growth target.



Speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on April 23 with the Party Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, as well as the Party Central Committee’s commissions and agencies, to review the first-quarter performance, Tu commended efforts across the political system in delivering key tasks. The indicators include macroeconomic stability, controlled inflation and GDP growth of 7.8%, with many localities exceeding 8% and several surpassing 10%.



He highlighted the effective implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and the successful organisation of major political events, including the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in the 2026-2031 tenure, with the highest voter turnout in all 16 elections.



The official highlighted key achievements in the first three months of 2026, including efforts to ensure people’s material and spiritual well-being during the Lunar New Year (Tet), the maintenance of social order and safety, and the organisation of numerous external activities that helped enhance Vietnam’s reputation and standing on the international stage.



Looking ahead, Tu urged the Party Committees of the National Assembly and the Government to strengthen coordination and expedite the drafting and issuance of documents within their authority, particularly detailed regulations and guidelines for implementing laws and resolutions passed by the National Assembly.



He underscored the importance of continuing to innovate leadership methods and the organisation of implementation, while directing ministries, sectors and localities to accelerate the review and refinement of institutions, policies and legal frameworks, including at the local level, especially in economic and investment fields, to achieve the double-digit growth target.



The Party official also urged some localities to promptly finalise their provincial-level planning in the second quarter of 2026.



He highlighted key priorities, including accelerating administrative reform and digital transformation, settling grassroots-level obstacles, especially in personnel work, maintaining national defence and security, combating smuggling, counterfeit goods and cybercrime, and safeguarding social order to ensure a stable environment for development.



Tu reaffirmed the need to maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation and ensure major economic balances, while implementing the conclusions of the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum, to achieve double-digit growth, driven primarily by science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.



He also called for continued focus on measures to implement key national projects, and accelerate public investment disbursement, particularly in science and technology, address employment, stabilise prices, ensure social welfare, and strengthen disaster prevention and response. He also urged the enhancement of education quality and access, especially in border communes, thereby safeguarding children’s right to education



Efforts should also be made to fulfil the 2026 social housing plan, completing one million social housing units by 2028, and to ensure proper care for policy families, people with meritorious services, and workers during the April 30 - May 1 holiday, Tu said.



The official also urged relevant agencies to promptly finalise guiding documents and maintain close coordination to ensure the effective implementation of Party and State policies./.

VNA