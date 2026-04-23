Vietnam’s Consulate General in Khon Kaen helps strengthen Vietnam–Thailand friendship, cooperation

Bangkok (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen, Thailand, held a ceremony on April 22 to mark its 30th anniversary (April 22, 1996 – 2026).



The event was attended by more than 300 delegates, including representatives of the leadership of 20 provinces and cities in northeastern Thailand, the Consuls General of China and Laos in Khon Kaen, Vietnamese associations from provinces across northeastern Thailand, the Thailand – Vietnam Friendship Association, leaders of universities in the region, and a large number of overseas Vietnamese.



Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General Dinh Hoang Linh affirmed that the past 30 years have reflected the timely attention, direction and encouragement from the leaders of the Party, the State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, as well as the support and coordination of Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the authorities of northeastern Thai provinces, and the dedicated efforts of many generations of consulate staff, all of which have contributed to strengthening the increasingly positive friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand.



Ho Van Lam, chairperson of the Association of Vietnamese in Thailand and of the Thai – Vietnam Business Association, highly praised the role and significant contributions of the consulate general in connecting, nurturing and developing the strong partnership between the two countries.



He also affirmed that throughout the past three decades, it has consistently accompanied, supported and protected the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Vietnamese, while actively promoting cultural exchanges and economic and educational cooperation, thereby deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries' people. These efforts have helped the Vietnamese community in Thailand to grow steadily, integrate more deeply, and always maintain strong ties with their homeland.



A lion dance performance at the ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen, Thailand, on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Yutthaporn Pirunsan, Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen, affirmed that the province is pleased and ready to support exchange activities across multiple fields for the mutual development of both sides.



The ceremony featured a tour of the consulate general’s traditional room, an exhibition, and martial arts and lion dance performances./.