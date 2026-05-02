Politics

Communist Party of Uruguay enhances cooperation with Vietnam

The Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) is ready to coordinate and share materials to support the development of the Communist Party of Vietnam Museum. A photo archive centre in Montevideo currently stores many valuable images and materials on Vietnam and is expected to support information exchange between the two sides.

Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet poses for a group photo with representatives of the Communist Party of Uruguay. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador Ngo Minh Nguyet poses for a group photo with representatives of the Communist Party of Uruguay. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Ngo Minh Nguyet recently met in Montevideo with Juan Castillo, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU) and Uruguay’s Minister of Labour, to advance bilateral cooperation and discuss ties between the two communist parties.

At the meeting, Nguyet briefed Castillo on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), as well as Vietnam’s political and economic situation, foreign policy and development orientation in the period ahead.

For his part, Castillo congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th Party Congress and reaffirmed his commitment to communist and socialist ideals. He also affirmed a policy of peace and friendship, along with coordination with leftist political parties worldwide to tackle common challenges.

Castillo expressed his wish to strengthen cooperation with the CPV, focusing on fostering the exchanges of information and theory. He also said he hopes to access documents and resolutions from the 14th Congress in Spanish or English, as well as materials on Vietnam’s development theory and practice.

According to Castillo, the PCU is ready to coordinate and share materials to support the development of the Communist Party of Vietnam Museum. A photo archive centre in Montevideo currently stores many valuable images and materials on Vietnam and is expected to support information exchange between the two sides.

Regarding activities honouring Ho Chi Minh in Uruguay, Castillo said a book titled “Selected Works of President Ho Chi Minh,” compiled by the PCU, has been published and has drawn wide public interest. He added that leftist groups in Uruguay are coordinating on a project to build a statue of Ho Chi Minh in Montevideo.

Castillo also expressed his desire to boost coordination with Vietnamese institutions such as the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation and Tap chi Cong san (Communist Review) to compile and publish additional research materials, contributing to greater public understanding of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh./.



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