Politics

Vietnam – India relations hold firm foundation, bright prospects: former ambassador

Former Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Preeti Saransaid she believes the visit will provide an important impetus as anticipated by both sides, and further strengthen the Vietnam – India partnership.

Former Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Preeti Saran in an interview given the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Former Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Preeti Saran in an interview given the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – A key factor helping maintain the stable and positive development of Vietnam – India ties over the past decade is the political will of their leaders, along with clear goodwill and shared interests, former Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Preeti Saran told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New Delhi.

Her remarks came ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s state visit to India from May 5 to 7, and as the two nations mark the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2016–2026).

Saran, who served in Vietnam from 2013 to 2016, noted that bilateral ties are rooted in a long-standing and close-knit foundation of historical and cultural links. Centuries-old civilisational connections, evident in the spread of Buddhism and the legacy of Cham cultural sites, alongside mutual support during struggles for national independence, have formed a robust basis for relations. In the post-war period, India continued to stand alongside Vietnam in reconstruction efforts, notably through training and capacity-building programmes.

Between 2013 and 2016, the two countries actively promoted high-level mutual visits and maintained effective bilateral cooperation mechanisms. Several key initiatives were implemented, including a 100 million USD line of defence credit to support Vietnam in high-speed patrol vessel building.

According to the former ambassador, the convergence of interests and visions across areas such as the economy, trade, defence and security, as well as a shared commitment to a rules-based international order, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, has served as they key driver in elevating ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Over the decade since 2016, Vietnam – India relations have recorded notable achievements. Regular high-level visits and engagements have been sustained, reflecting a strong commitment to deepening ties.

Indian statistics indicate that bilateral trade has doubled, rising from approximately 8 billion USD in 2016 to over 16.5 billion USD in 2025, though still falling short of potential. Two-way investment has also progressed, with notable projects such as the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast’s investment in Tamil Nadu.

Cooperation has expanded beyond traditional sectors into information technology and digital services. India has supported the establishment of several IT centres in Vietnam. In defence, the 100 million USD credit line has been effectively utilised, followed by an additional 500 million USD facility, contributing to Vietnam’s defence capabilities. The two sides have also broadened cooperation to emerging areas including security dialogue, atomic energy, maritime security and naval collaboration.

A further highlight is air connectivity. From having no direct flights in 2016, the two countries now operate nearly 100 flights per week, providing a strong impetus for trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people ties. Academic, student and youth exchanges have likewise become increasingly vibrant.

Saran observed that both Vietnam and India are youthful and dynamic nations, aspiring to attain high-income status by the centenary of their respective establishment in 2045 and 2047, thereby opening considerable scope for future cooperation.

Looking ahead, the former ambassador stressed the need to maintain the momentum of high-level engagement while further bolstering trade and investment. Defence cooperation is expected to remain a crucial pillar while emerging areas such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies are likely to offer significant potential.

Regarding the forthcoming state visit, Saran expressed confidence that it will generate fresh and substantial momentum for the relations.

She noted that General Secretary and President Lam has met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent years, fostering mutual understanding and a clear commitment to advancing bilateral ties. On that basis, Saran said she believes the visit will provide an important impetus as anticipated by both sides, and further strengthen the Vietnam – India partnership./.

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