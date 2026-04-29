☕ Afternoon briefing on April 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level delegation, on April 29 paid tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap and fallen soldiers at the Gianh Ferry Terminal Special National Historical Site, and Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Quang Tri province on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).



In a solemn atmosphere at the resting place of General Giap, General Secretary and President Lam and his delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense, observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the late general — an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, a steadfast revolutionary, and the first General of the Vietnam People’s Army. Over more than 80 years of revolutionary service, he made immense contributions and rendered exceptional service to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged a fundamental shift in governance mindset – from administrative control to proactive service and facilitation – in a bid to promote production, investment and business activities, as the country pushes towards the double-digit growth target.



The PM made the request while chairing a working session with the Ministry of Finance on April 29 to review performance in the first months of 2026, and define priorities and policy proposals for the months ahead. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 29 chaired a working session with the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), stressing that the management of exchange rates, interest rates and credit must be conducted in a flexible and coordinated manner to meet higher demands in the new context, especially the double-digit growth target.



PM Hung commended the banking sector for its proactive, responsive and effective policy management, which has delivered tangible contributions to the country’s overall socio-economic performance. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged workers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 29.



The visit was held on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886–2026). Read full story



- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu, along with leaders of Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces, on April 29 offered flowers and incense at the grave of former Party General Secretary Tran Phu in Duc Tho commune, Ha Tinh province, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2026).



Joining the delegation were Party Central Committee members, including Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Office; and Bui Quang Huy, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee. Read full story



- A sweeping policy drive to elevate the health of the Vietnamese people is entering a critical phase, even as authorities warn of increasingly aggressive misinformation campaigns seeking to discredit it.



Issued on September 9, 2025 by the Politburo, Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW lays out a far-reaching strategy to protect, care for, and strengthen physical and mental health, improve people's stature, extend life expectancy and increase the number of healthy years lived. It reframes health care as both a core development objective and a strategic driver of sustainable development. Read full story



- Vietnam’s fisheries sector is maintaining positive growth momentum but faces mounting challenges from intensifying global competition and increasingly stringent market requirements. In this context, science, technology and innovation have been identified as both the foundation and a critical driving force for restructuring the sector, enhancing productivity, quality and added value.



This assessment was shared by experts at the 2026 national conference on fisheries science, technology and surveillance, held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28. Read full story

Tran To Nga at the memorial stele dedicated to victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin at Choisy Park in Paris (Photo: VNA)



- A long-running lawsuit over the use of Agent Orange/dioxin during the Vietnam War is set to enter a decisive stage, as France’s top court prepares to review the case filed by Tran To Nga, a victim of the toxic chemical, against major US chemical firms.



According to a statement by Collectif Vietnam-Dioxine, the cassation hearing is scheduled for June 16 in Paris. The case, initiated in 2014, seeks to hold companies such as Monsanto and Dow Chemical accountable for producing and supplying Agent Orange/dioxin used during the war in Vietnam./. Read full story