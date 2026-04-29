Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 29

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level delegation, on April 29 paid tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap and fallen soldiers at the Gianh Ferry Terminal Special National Historical Site, and Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Quang Tri province on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

In a solemn atmosphere at the resting place of General Giap, General Secretary and President Lam and his delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense, observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the late general — an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, a steadfast revolutionary, and the first General of the Vietnam People’s Army. Over more than 80 years of revolutionary service, he made immense contributions and rendered exceptional service to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has urged a fundamental shift in governance mindset – from administrative control to proactive service and facilitation – in a bid to promote production, investment and business activities, as the country pushes towards the double-digit growth target.

The PM made the request while chairing a working session with the Ministry of Finance on April 29 to review performance in the first months of 2026, and define priorities and policy proposals for the months ahead. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 29 chaired a working session with the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), stressing that the management of exchange rates, interest rates and credit must be conducted in a flexible and coordinated manner to meet higher demands in the new context, especially the double-digit growth target.

PM Hung commended the banking sector for its proactive, responsive and effective policy management, which has delivered tangible contributions to the country’s overall socio-economic performance. Read full story

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man visited and presented gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged workers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 29.

The visit was held on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886–2026). Read full story

- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tran Cam Tu, along with leaders of Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces, on April 29 offered flowers and incense at the grave of former Party General Secretary Tran Phu in Duc Tho commune, Ha Tinh province, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2026).

Joining the delegation were Party Central Committee members, including Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Standing Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Office; and Bui Quang Huy, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee. Read full story

- A sweeping policy drive to elevate the health of the Vietnamese people is entering a critical phase, even as authorities warn of increasingly aggressive misinformation campaigns seeking to discredit it.

Issued on September 9, 2025 by the Politburo, Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW lays out a far-reaching strategy to protect, care for, and strengthen physical and mental health, improve people's stature, extend life expectancy and increase the number of healthy years lived. It reframes health care as both a core development objective and a strategic driver of sustainable development. Read full story

- Vietnam’s fisheries sector is maintaining positive growth momentum but faces mounting challenges from intensifying global competition and increasingly stringent market requirements. In this context, science, technology and innovation have been identified as both the foundation and a critical driving force for restructuring the sector, enhancing productivity, quality and added value.

This assessment was shared by experts at the 2026 national conference on fisheries science, technology and surveillance, held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28. Read full story

tran-to-nga.jpg
Tran To Nga at the memorial stele dedicated to victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin at Choisy Park in Paris (Photo: VNA)


- A long-running lawsuit over the use of Agent Orange/dioxin during the Vietnam War is set to enter a decisive stage, as France’s top court prepares to review the case filed by Tran To Nga, a victim of the toxic chemical, against major US chemical firms.

According to a statement by Collectif Vietnam-Dioxine, the cassation hearing is scheduled for June 16 in Paris. The case, initiated in 2014, seeks to hold companies such as Monsanto and Dow Chemical accountable for producing and supplying Agent Orange/dioxin used during the war in Vietnam./. Read full story

VNA
#Afternoon briefing
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Ambassador Do Hung Viet addresses the reception before the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. (Photo: VNA)

UN official praises Vietnam’s preparations for 11th NPT Review Conference

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsuon praised Vietnam’s capacity and efforts, along with those of Ambassador Do Hung Viet in his role as President of the conference, believing that Vietnam’s methodical preparations and constructive approach would steer the meeting toward tangible results that meet the expectations of the global community.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and officials release doves on Hien Luong Bridge as part of the flag-raising ceremony at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national relic site, Quang Tri province, on April 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends flag-raising ceremony in Quang Tri

Hien Luong – Ben Hai is forever a sacred symbol of the will for national reunification, the aspiration for peace, and unwavering faith in the day when the North and the South would be reunited as one family, said a Quang Tri official.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers flowers at Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery (Photo: VNA)

Top leader pays tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap, martyrs in Quang Tri

In a solemn atmosphere at the resting place of General Giap, General Secretary and President Lam and his delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense, observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the late general — an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, a steadfast revolutionary, and the first General of the Vietnam People’s Army. Over more than 80 years of revolutionary service, he made immense contributions and rendered exceptional service to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav at their meeting in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Mongolia always values ties with Vietnam: diplomat

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam gave a reception in Hanoi on April 28 for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav, who paid a farewell visit upon completing his tenure in Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents appointment decisions to five ambassadors of Vietnam to overseas postings at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hands appointment decisions to five Vietnamese ambassadors

General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the diplomats were taking up assignments in locations of major political, economic, security and diplomatic importance, and therefore must fully recognise the weight of their responsibilities, demonstrate courage, intellect and a strong sense of duty, and contribute to deepening Vietnam’s relations with partner countries in a substantive, stable, sustainable and effective manner.