☕ Afternoon briefing on April 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The 16th National Assembly (NA) on April 23 continued the agenda for its first session, holding a plenary discussion on the draft Law on amendments and supplements to four key tax laws, including the Law on Personal Income Tax, Value-Added Tax, Corporate Income Tax, and Special Consumption Tax.



Lawmakers broadly agreed that the revisions should move toward a more flexible tax system that adapts to economic fluctuations and ensures fairness, transparency, and greater convenience for taxpayers. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung on April 23 chaired a meeting reviewing the implementation of the national target programme on new-style rural area building, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2026–2035, while outlining key tasks through 2026.



A report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment showed that following the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 257/2025/QH15 that approves the programme, ministries and agencies have largely completed mechanisms, policies, and guiding documents for the 2026–2030 phase. Read full story



- The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on April 23 orgainised a seminar exploring international investment cooperation opportunities for technology enterprises and innovative startups in the new context.



The event attracted strong interest from investment funds, businesses and industry associations in the RoK. Read full story



- Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have officially opened their markets to processed chicken products, marking a significant step forward in bilateral agricultural cooperation.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that, within the framework of the state visit to Vietnam by RoK President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung, Minister Trinh Viet Hung and Korean Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Miryung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in veterinary medicine and animal quarantine. The agreement formally enables the two countries to export processed chicken products to each other’s markets. Read full story



- National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh and Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau attended the launch of the updated National Database on Legal Documents and a supporting information system in Hanoi on April 23.



The revamped database went live the same day at https://vbpl.vn/. Read full story



- The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) aims to mobilise at least 500 billion VND (nearly 19 million USD) for nationwide humanitarian activities during Humanitarian Month 2026, heard a press briefing in Hanoi on April 23.



The programme will be rolled out nationwide, focusing on improving the sustainability, transparency and efficiency of humanitarian efforts. Read full story



- Construction of the Quang Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant, one of the first of its kind in northern Vietnam, officially began in Hoanh Bo ward of Quang Ninh province on April 23, marking a significant step in tapping the region’s wind potential.



With a total investment of nearly 7.3 trillion VND (over 277 million USD), the project will have a designed capacity of 200 MW, featuring 32 modern wind turbines and a synchronised transmission grid system. Once operational in 2028, it is expected to generate nearly 600 million kWh of clean electricity annually. Read full story./.

VNA