Work starts on one of northern Vietnam's first wind power plants

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Construction of the Quang Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant, one of the first of its kind in northern Vietnam, officially began in Hoanh Bo ward of Quang Ninh province on April 23, marking a significant step in tapping the region’s wind potential.



With a total investment of nearly 7.3 trillion VND (over 277 million USD), the project will have a designed capacity of 200 MW, featuring 32 modern wind turbines and a synchronised transmission grid system. Once operational in 2028, it is expected to generate nearly 600 million kWh of clean electricity annually.



The project is being developed by a consortium of the Cuong Thinh Thi Construction Investment Group JSC and the Ea Sup 5 JSC, investors with rich experience in solar and wind power projects in southern Vietnam.



Delegates press the button to launch construction of the Quang Ninh 1 Wind Power Plant on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh People's Committee Le Van Anh highlighted that the project will not only bring about economic benefits, increase local budget revenues and create jobs, but also symbolise the province’s innovation in harnessing renewable energy resources.



He described the project as a milestone in Quang Ninh’s transition from “brown” to “green” energy, contributing to the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security to 2030, with a vision to 2045, as well as aligning with the province’s development strategy for the 2025–2030 period.



The provincial leader urged investors and contractors to maximise resources and apply advanced technologies to ensure timely construction while strictly adhering to technical standards, environmental protection, and labour safety requirements and minimising impacts on local communities.



General Director of the Cuong Thinh Thi Construction Investment Group Tran Quang Tuyen, said the project will deliver not only energy value but also significant socio-economic benefits. It will supply stable and clean electricity to the northern region's grid, help ensure national energy security, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with Vietnam’s commitments at COP26.



The wind farm is being developed in mountainous areas spanning Hoanh Bo ward and Thong Nhat commune in Quang Ninh, a locality with considerable wind energy potential. With a coastline of around 250 km and stable monsoon wind patterns, the province offers favourable conditions for both onshore and offshore wind power development.



Studies estimate Quang Ninh’s wind power potential at up to 13,000 MW offshore and over 2,300 MW onshore, underscoring significant room for growth in renewable energy.



Recognising this advantage, the locality has incorporated renewable energy development into its master plan and proposed multiple wind power projects for inclusion in the national power development plan. Between 2025 and 2035, it aims to develop approximately 4,700 MW of wind power capacity./.