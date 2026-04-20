Vietnam BirdRace 2026 to attract hundreds of photographers worldwide

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam BirdRace 2026 wildlife photography competition is set to take place at Cat Tien National Park in the southern province of Dong Nai from May 8 to 10, bringing together photographers, conservation experts, researchers, and visitors from Vietnam and abroad in a unique event celebrating the beauty of nature and promoting environmental protection.



First launched in 2024, the annual event is jointly organised by Wildtour - Vietnam's pioneering bird tour operator, the Vietnam Wildlife Photography Club, Cat Tien National Park, BirdLife International, and various professional, conservation, and media partners.



This year’s programme will feature community exchanges, exhibitions, thematic workshops, and field competitions.



A key objective of the competition is to collect field data and promote responsible birdwatching tourism. Participating teams, each comprising three to four members, are tasked with photographing as many wild bird species as possible within the official competition period. While artistic quality is not mandatory, images must be clear enough for species identification, ensuring authenticity and avoiding any disturbance to natural habitats.



As the venue, Cat Tien National Park is renowned for its diverse forest and wetland ecosystems and has long been recognised as a prime destination for birdwatching both regionally and globally.



Vietnam BirdRace 2026 is expected to attract hundreds of photographers from across the world, including well-known names in the field, thereby helping to promote eco-tourism and environmental education in the national park and Vietnam. The total prize pool is valued at over 250 million VND (9,493 USD), covering both team and individual categories.



Beyond being a photography contest, Vietnam BirdRace is expected to evolve into a platform connecting nature enthusiasts domestically and internationally, contributing to biodiversity conservation while fostering sustainable tourism linked to protected areas in Vietnam.



Globally, BirdRace events are popular in countries with high biodiversity, contributing to both scientific research and community awareness of conservation values./.











VNA