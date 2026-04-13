Two pangolins handed over to authorities in Quang Tri

Quang Tri (VNA) – Two pangolins were handed over to authorities in Cam Lo commune of Quang Tri province on April 13 after being discovered by a local resident near a roadside.

At around 8:30 pm on April 12, Le Thanh Tung, a resident of Thuong Nghia hamlet in Cam Lo commune, and his friend spotted the two pangolins, weighing over 4 kg, while working near the Cam Lo – La Son Expressway.

Recognising that pangolins are rare and endangered wild animals, Tung promptly contacted the Cam Lo commune police to hand over the animals.

Following the handover, local authorities transferred the pangolins to the Cam Lo – Dong Ha Forest Protection Unit, which is currently caring for them while completing procedures to release them back into the wild in accordance with regulations./.