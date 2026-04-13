Environment

Two pangolins handed over to authorities in Quang Tri

At around 8:30 pm on April 12, Le Thanh Tung, a resident of Thuong Nghia hamlet in Cam Lo commune, and his friend spotted the two pangolins, weighing over 4 kg, while working near the Cam Lo–La Son Expressway.

Quang Tri recently received two endangered pangolins from local resident. (Photo published by VNA)
Quang Tri recently received two endangered pangolins from local resident. (Photo published by VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Two pangolins were handed over to authorities in Cam Lo commune of Quang Tri province on April 13 after being discovered by a local resident near a roadside.

At around 8:30 pm on April 12, Le Thanh Tung, a resident of Thuong Nghia hamlet in Cam Lo commune, and his friend spotted the two pangolins, weighing over 4 kg, while working near the Cam Lo – La Son Expressway.

Recognising that pangolins are rare and endangered wild animals, Tung promptly contacted the Cam Lo commune police to hand over the animals.

Following the handover, local authorities transferred the pangolins to the Cam Lo – Dong Ha Forest Protection Unit, which is currently caring for them while completing procedures to release them back into the wild in accordance with regulations./.

VNA
#pangolins #Quang Tri #Cam Lo commune Quang Tri
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

A view of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Phong Nha – Ke Bang: untapped biological treasure in Truong Son mountains

Unlike ecosystems where species inventories are largely complete, Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park remains scientifically “open,” with each survey revealing new findings. Recent studies - from local research projects to international collaborations - have recorded additional bird species and identified the rare parasitic plant Sapria himalayana, which only survives in intact primary forests.

The interface of Vietnam Weather KTTV mobile application (Photo: baochinhphu,vn)

Application of dangerous weather warning introduced

All unusual weather events, from widespread thunderstorms, lightning strikes, landslides, flash floods, tropical depressions to strong winds at sea, are continuously updated from official data sources of the NCMHF and meteorological stations and prominently displayed on the main interface.

An overview of the kick-off meeting for the “Sustainable Management of Substances Controlled by the Montreal Protocol” project (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam launches 13 mln USD project to phase out ozone-depleting substances

Funded by the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol and implemented through the World Bank (WB) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the project aims to help Vietnam meet its international commitments in managing and phasing out controlled substances. It will run from 2026 to 2031 with a total budget of over 13 million USD.

Tram Chim National Park and the Mekong Conservancy Foundation (MCF) organise the workshop on sustainable restoration of wetland ecosystems in the Mekong Delta on March 24. (Photo: VNA)

Solutions sought to restore Mekong Delta wetland ecosystems

Experts at the workshop described wetlands as the “ecological heart” of the Mekong Delta, playing a vital role in water storage and regulation, climate moderation, carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, and livelihoods for millions of people through aquaculture, agriculture, and ecotourism. These ecosystems also help reduce disaster risks and enhance climate resilience.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh speaks at the ceremony to launch major environmental campaign. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam calls for collective action on water, air, climate and sustainable future

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh underscored that water, climate, and energy are fundamental pillars of sustainable development. In Vietnam, water resources and weather patterns influence every aspect of life, from food and water security to livelihoods, ecosystem stability, and economic growth.

The population of trac (Dalbergia cochinchinensis) trees is strictly protected in the Dak Uy special-use forest. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam highlights forests’ role in sustainable growth on International Day of Forests

According to Director of the Forestry and Forest Protection Department Tran Quang Bao, forests hold a strategic position in Vietnam’s development. They provide livelihoods for millions of people, particularly ethnic minorities and communities living in mountainous and forested areas, while contributing to environmental protection and disaster prevention.

The World Meteorological Day 2026 carries the theme “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow”. (Photo: VNA)

Ministry guides response to World Meteorological Day, World Water Day 2026

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment urged ministries, agencies, local authorities, embassies, and international organisations to hold practical and effective activities aligned with the themes. Suggested activities include displaying eco-friendly banners, posters, and billboards in public spaces, streets, government offices, and other suitable venues to raise public awareness of the events’ importance.