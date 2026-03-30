Four dead, nine injured as hailstorms, thunderstorms hit northern region

Hanoi (VNA) – As of 5:30 pm on March 30, severe weather conditions, including hail, thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning, had left four people dead and nine others injured while causing extensive damage across northern localities, statistics show.

Two fatalities were reported in Tuyen Quang and Son La due to lightning strikes while two were killed in Quang Ninh after strong winds capsized a boat. Injuries were recorded in Lao Cai (six people), Lang Son, Thai Nguyen, and Hanoi, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The extreme weather destroyed 13 houses in Lao Cai and Son La, and damaged or blew off roofs of 6,551 others in Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, Phu Tho, Thai Nguyen and Son La, with the most severe impacts reported in Lao Cai and Cao Bang.

In addition, 35 hectares of rice and nearly 182 hectares of other crops and fruit trees were devastated, along with over 68 hectares of forestry plantations. Some 1,280 poultry were killed.

Public infrastructure also suffered significant damage, including 172 auxiliary structures, 34 schools, 22 houses of culture, and three administrative offices. At least 21 electricity poles were toppled and two transformer stations in Hanoi broke down.

Local authorities have promptly mobilised forces to assist affected residents, provide relief, and help stabilise livelihoods while continuing to assess and compile damage reports.

The national hydro-meteorological agency predicted that from the night of March 31 to April 1, northern Vietnam may experience a weak cold spell. Cooler conditions are expected on April 1–2, especially in mountainous areas. The interaction between the incoming cold air and existing hot air masses is likely to trigger further severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms, hail, lightning, strong winds, and possible whirlwinds in northern and north-central regions.

Meteorological experts warned that such phenomena can occur suddenly and intensify rapidly, posing risks to lives, property, and production. Residents are advised to update themselves on weather forecasts, limit outdoor activities during thunderstorms, reinforce their homes, and secure property to minimise losses.

People are also urged to seek shelter in solid structures when storm warnings are issued. Authorities at all levels are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring and closely tracking weather developments to help with timely response measures./.