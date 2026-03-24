Rare marine species repeatedly found along Lam Dong coast

Lam Dong (VNA) – Several rare marine species have recently been found washed ashore along the coast of Lam Dong province, drawing public attention.

On the morning of March 24, a rare sea turtle weighing about 20 kg was discovered stranded at Nganh Tam Tan beach in Tan Hai commune. Upon discovery, local residents promptly informed authorities.

According to the provincial Sub-Department of Fisheries and Seas and Islands, the turtle belongs to a group of endangered and rare species strictly protected by law. Any acts of exploitation, hunting, transport, or illegal trade are prohibited and subject to legal penalties. Authorities advised residents to keep the animal undisturbed and immediately report such cases for proper handling.

On the same day, in Mui Ne ward, locals spotted an oarfish drifting ashore, attracting crowds of curious residents and tourists. The fish, measuring over two metres in length, had a flat, silvery body with a distinctive elongated red dorsal fin and was found largely intact.

Local fishermen said oarfish are rarely seen near shore as they typically inhabit deep waters ranging from 200 to 1,000 metres. Their appearance is considered unusual and may be linked to environmental changes, fluctuations in water temperature, ocean currents, or other natural factors. In some cases, the fish may have been weakened or unwell.

According to local customs, stranded oarfish are often buried respectfully along the coast, reflecting fishermen’s beliefs and reverence for the species.

Earlier, on March 22, another oarfish measuring about four metres was also found along the coast near Dinh Thay Thim in Tan Hai commune./.