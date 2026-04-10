Central Vietnam braces for peak heat as forecasters warn of worsening conditions

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A prolonged spell of extreme heat is sweeping across much of Vietnam, with temperatures climbing above 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the central region and forecasters warning of heightened risks to public health, energy demand and wildfire outbreaks.



The heatwave has been driven by a persistent low-pressure system over the country’s west, combined with a strong foehn wind effect that has intensified conditions across the central provinces and cities in recent days, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.



From April 6 to 8, temperatures from Nghe An to Quang Tri surged to around 40 degrees, with some localities exceeding 41 degrees. Tay Hieu ward in Nghe An recorded 41.9 degrees, while Con Cuong commune reached 41.3 degrees.



The heat has not been confined to the central belt. In the north-western region, temperatures have hovered between 36 and 38 degrees, with peaks above 39 degrees recorded in areas such as Muong Te in Lai Chau and Phu Yen in Son La.



Meanwhile, the Central Highlands and southern regions have seen widespread heat of between 35 to 37 degrees.



Forecasters say the current pattern is unlikely to ease immediately. The western low-pressure system remains active, while a subtropical high-pressure ridge continues to dominate the south, locking in stable, hot conditions.



From April 9 to 13, the north-west is expected to endure another stretch of intense heat, with temperatures ranging from 36 to 39 degrees and locally higher.



In the Red River Delta, hot conditions are forecast to expand from April 10, with daytime highs of between 35 to 37 degrees.

The central region is set to bear the brunt. From Thanh Hoa to Da Nang, and parts of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai, temperatures of between 36 to 39 degrees are expected through April 14.



In the corridor from Nghe An to Hue, conditions may become particularly severe, with highs of approximately 40 degrees and isolated areas exceeding 41 degrees.



The Central Highlands and the south are also expected to remain under widespread heat, with temperatures holding steady at between 35 to 37 degrees over the same period.



Forecasters have classified the heat risk at level 1 across most regions, rising to level 2 in central provinces and cities from Nghe An to Hue – a threshold reached when temperatures exceed 37 degrees for several consecutive days across a broad area.



At this level, forecasters say, heat begins to have clear impacts on public health and daily economic activity.



“The assessment also takes into account low humidity, the foehn wind effect and the duration of the heatwave,” said Mai Van Khiem, Director of the centre.



“After April 14, temperatures are expected to gradually ease.”



Looking further ahead, April is expected to bring above-average temperatures nationwide, with the north and central provinces forecast to run around 1.5 to 2.5 degrees higher than seasonal norms. Other regions are likely to be between 0.5 and 1.5 degrees warmer than usual.



Heatwaves are projected to intensify from May, particularly in the north and central regions, peaking during the summer months through August before easing from September.



Overall, 2026 is expected to see more frequent and more severe heat events than in 2025.



Experts warn that prolonged high temperatures, coupled with dry winds, could sharply increase electricity demand, raising the risk of fires in residential areas and forests.



“Extended exposure to extreme heat also heightens the danger of dehydration and heat exhaustion, particularly among vulnerable groups”, an expert said./.

VNA