Environment

Tourists witness rare sea turtle released back to wild in Ly Son

Director of the Ly Son Marine Protected Area Management Board Huynh Ngoc Dung said the release of the sea turtle took place on April 10 morning, drawing the attention of visitors exploring the island.

The sea turtle is rescued by local fishermen. (Source: baoquangngai.vn)
The sea turtle is rescued by local fishermen. (Source: baoquangngai.vn)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – A rare sea turtle trapped in an abandoned fishing net drifting offshore has been safely rescued and released back into the ocean off Ly Son island.

Director of the Ly Son Marine Protected Area Management Board Huynh Ngoc Dung said the release of the sea turtle took place on April 10 morning, drawing the attention of visitors exploring the island.

The turtle had been discovered at around 23:30 on April 9 by local fishermen while they were out at sea. Recognising it as a protected species, the fishermen promptly contacted the management board and brought the animal ashore for rescue.

Examination confirmed the turtle as a hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), classified as a critically endangered species listed in both the Vietnam Red Data Book and the IUCN Red List. The individual weighed about 5kg, with a shell measuring 36cm in length and 32cm in width.

Rescue staff checked the turtle’s health before releasing it back into its natural habitat in stable condition.

Dung noted that beyond a routine rescue, the activity was made more meaningful by the participation of tourists. Many expressed emotion as they watched the turtle swim strongly back into the sea, describing it as one of the most memorable experiences of their visit to Ly Son.

In recent years, the Ly Son Marine Protected Area has received and released multiple sea turtles rescued by local fishermen. Such actions reflect growing awareness among the fishing community about marine conservation and biodiversity protection.

To further preserve Ly Son’s marine ecosystem, the International Union for Conservation of Nature recently organised training sessions on sea turtle conservation for teachers and fishermen, including guidance on rescue techniques and reducing plastic waste at sea./.

VNA
#rare sea turtle released back to wild #Ly Son’s marine ecosystem
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