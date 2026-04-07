Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to begin motorcycle emissions testing from July 2027

Hanoi (VNA) – Motorcycles and mopeds in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City will be subject to mandatory emissions inspections from July 1, 2027, under a newly issued roadmap by the Prime Minister.

Under Decision No. 13/2026/QD-TTg, the national technical regulation on emissions for motorcycles and mopeds will be implemented in phases nationwide. After the two major cities in 2027, the scheme will expand to other cities from July 1, 2028, and to the remaining provinces from July 1, 2030. Localities may opt for earlier implementation depending on actual conditions.

The regulation sets out emission standards based on the year of manufacture or import. Motorcycles produced before 2008 will be subject to Level 1 standards, while those made between 2008 and 2016 must meet Level 2 limits. Vehicles manufactured from 2017 to June 30, 2026, will be required to comply with Level 3 standards, and those produced from July 1, 2026, onwards must meet the stricter Level 4 limits.

For mopeds, those manufactured before 2016 must meet Level 1 standards, while those produced between 2017 and June 30, 2027 must comply with Level 2. Vehicles manufactured on July 1, 2027, will be subject to Level 4 standards.

Notably, from January 1, 2028, all motorcycles and mopeds operating in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City must meet at least Level 2 emission standards, regardless of their year of manufacture.

In addition, vehicles entering designated low-emission zones in Hanoi, as stipulated by the Law on the Capital, will be required to comply with specific emission standards set by the municipal People’s Council./.