Travel

Vietnam eyes becoming region’s leading tourism destination

Vietnam has in recent years undergone a notable transformation in its tourism development strategy, placing a strong emphasis on nature-based and eco-tourism. This shift is not merely aligned with global trends, but represents a necessary step towards safeguarding valuable natural resources, while appealing to a growing segment of environmentally conscious travellers.

At an elevation of 1,700 metres above sea level, the summit of Pu Luong is increasingly emerging as an ideal destination for trekking - a form of adventure tourism that combines hiking with nature exploration and physical as well as mental endurance. (Photo: VNA)
At an elevation of 1,700 metres above sea level, the summit of Pu Luong is increasingly emerging as an ideal destination for trekking - a form of adventure tourism that combines hiking with nature exploration and physical as well as mental endurance. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – With its rich natural assets and clearly defined policy direction, Vietnam is steadily asserting itself as one of the region’s foremost eco-tourism destinations, striking a balance between economic growth and environmental preservation.

According to the respected travel publication Travel and Tour World (TTW), Vietnam has in recent years undergone a notable transformation in its tourism development strategy, placing a strong emphasis on nature-based and eco-tourism. This shift is not merely aligned with global trends, but represents a necessary step towards safeguarding valuable natural resources, while appealing to a growing segment of environmentally conscious travellers.

Policy as a “green lever”

Recognising both its potential and the challenges ahead, the Vietnamese Government has moved early to shape a sustainable tourism development strategy. The national tourism master plan for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, prioritises increasing the share of eco-tourism in tandem with the conservation of natural resources and biodiversity. This direction not only supports economic growth but also calls for minimising environmental impact. Local authorities are encouraged to develop “green tourism” products, while raising awareness among communities and visitors about environmental protection. The integration of development and conservation has become a central guiding principle, helping the industry avoid the pitfalls of overexploitation seen in other parts of the world.

Vietnam is widely regarded as one of the most biodiverse countries globally, ranking among the world’s top 20 in terms of biological resources. A network of more than 30 national parks and dozens of nature reserves stretching from north to south provides a diverse array of destinations.

Sites such as the Phong Nha–Ke Bang, Cuc Phuong and Ba Be National Parks are emerging as key attractions for nature enthusiasts. Visitors are offered not only sightseeing opportunities but also immersive experiences such as trekking, birdwatching, camping and ecological exploration. These activities help foster greater environmental awareness, turning each trip into a journey of learning.

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The spectacular and mysterious scenery of En Cave. (Photo: VNA)

Community-based tourism at heart of eco-tourism

One of the defining factors behind Vietnam’s initial success in eco-tourism lies in the active involvement of local communities. Community-based models not only provide livelihoods but also encourage residents to protect natural resources.

In the famous resort destination of Sa Pa in Vietnam's northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, ethnic minority villages have successfully developed homestays and cultural tourism experiences. Visitors can stay with local families, take part in daily activities and gain deeper insight into indigenous ways of life.

Meanwhile, in the Mekong Delta, eco-tourism linked to riverine landscapes, mangrove forests and agriculture is also gaining momentum. Local residents often serve as guides, directly participating in the tourism value chain, thereby improving incomes and strengthening conservation awareness.

Beyond product development, Vietnamese tourism businesses are also embracing more sustainable practices. Many hotels and resorts are adopting renewable energy, reducing plastic waste and prioritising locally sourced products.

Eco-tourism as a “green driver” of growth

With its abundant natural resources, sound policy direction and strong community engagement, Vietnam is well positioned to become a leading eco-tourism destination in Southeast Asia. Nevertheless, the path ahead will require sustained commitment to environmental protection, careful management of development and continued improvements in service quality. Only by maintaining a balance between utilisation and conservation can eco-tourism truly serve as a “green driver” of growth.

At a time when global travellers are increasingly prioritising sustainable experiences, Vietnam holds advantages to leap. If these opportunities are effectively harnessed, the tourism sector will not only contribute to economic development but also play a pioneering role in protecting nature and preserving heritage for future generations./.

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