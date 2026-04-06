Travel

Vietnam Railways upgrades heritage trains to tap holiday travel boom

The moves come as the carrier deepens ties with local authorities to fuse rail transport with tourism and lift overall service quality.

Visitors on the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” train (Photo: VNA)
Visitors on the “Central Heritage Connection Journey” train (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Railways (VNR) is pulling out all the stops, with new upgrades and extra trains to cash in on the massive holiday travel flux during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the April 30–May 1 break.

The State-owned operator will run more regional trains on southern routes linking Ho Chi Minh City with Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Phan Thiet from April 24 to May 3, on top of its daily North – South services SE1/2, SE3/4, SE5/6, SE7/8, SE9/10, SE21/22, and SNT1/2.

VNR is also teaming up with digital payment providers like VnPay, MoMo, ShopeePay, ZaloPay, Payoo and ViettelPay to roll out ticket promotions and spur bookings.

The moves come as the carrier deepens ties with local authorities to fuse rail transport with tourism and lift overall service quality.

Recently, VNR worked with the Hue municipal People’s Committee to unveil a redesigned “Central Heritage Connection Journey” train and recognise Hue Station as a tourist site, part of broader efforts to transform railway assets into cultural and travel draws.

The 12-carriage train features 180-degree-rotating soft seats, LED lighting, LCD information screens and premium audio systems. A 32-seat VIP carriage boasts interiors inspired by Hue’s royal court, while community carriages incorporate decorative motifs drawn from the Hue Imperial City and Hoi An’s historic architecture.

Since its launch in 2024, the heritage train has carried more than 440,000 passengers on over 2,800 trips, with VNR partnering with more than 140 travel agents to drive tourism in central Vietnam.

The train was named one of Hue’s top nine impressive tourism products for 2024, underscoring the operator’s push into experiential travel as it aims to capture a larger share of both domestic and foreign visitors in the burgeoning tourism market./.

VNA
#Vietnam Railways #Hue city #Hung Kings Commemoration Day #heritage train #Central Heritage Connection Journey Vietnam
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