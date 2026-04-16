Travel

Da Nang welcomes first flight from Vladivostok

According to the plan, the programme will run from April 16 to October 23, connecting eight cities across Russia, the CIS, and Belarus with Da Nang. The total number of visitors is expected to reach approximately 25,500, with a maximum frequency of 36 flights per month, equivalent to around 4,800 passengers monthly.

A representative of Anex Tour Vietnam presents a conical hat to the first passengers arriving in Da Nang from Vladivostok. (Photo: VNA)
A representative of Anex Tour Vietnam presents a conical hat to the first passengers arriving in Da Nang from Vladivostok. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co., Ltd. (Anex Tour Vietnam) on April 16 welcomed the first flight from Russia's Vladivostok, marking the launch of a programme to tap into the international tourist market from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to the central city during 2026 summer.

The flight landed at 14:05 at Da Nang International Airport, bringing nearly 220 passengers to the coastal city.

According to the plan, the programme will run from April 16 to October 23, connecting eight cities across Russia, the CIS, and Belarus with Da Nang. The total number of visitors is expected to reach approximately 25,500, with a maximum frequency of 36 flights per month, equivalent to around 4,800 passengers monthly.

During the peak period from May 15 to September 30, Anex Tour Vietnam plans to increase operational capacity, raising the number of visitors to approximately 11,000 per month, and meeting accommodation demand of about 1,800 rooms per night.

Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the reception of the inaugural flight featured a range of activities, including a welcome ceremony, flower and souvenir presentations, lion dance performances, and media coverage, aiming to create a positive first impression for visitors upon arrival.

The expansion of operations targeting the Russian and CIS markets is expected to significantly contribute to the recovery of international tourist flows, boost local tourism growth, and improve the efficiency of accommodation and service systems.

In the coming time, Anex Tour Vietnam will continue to coordinate with management authorities, aviation partners, and service providers to enhance product quality, expand markets, and attract more international visitors to the city./.

VNA
#Da Nang #first flight from Vladivostok #Anex Tour Vietnam Da Nang
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