Travel

Phu Tho steps up tourism promotion to attract more international visitors

Located at the gateway linking the northern midland and mountainous region with Hanoi, Phu Tho benefits from convenient transport infrastructure, enabling the development of interregional and international tourism routes.

Representatives of foreign travel firms in a tour of the Tay Thien tourism site in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of foreign travel firms in a tour of the Tay Thien tourism site in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Authorities of the northern province of Phu Tho held a meeting with international tourism delegations on April 8 to strengthen cooperation and expand inbound tourism markets.

The event, attended by leaders of the provincial People’s Committee, local departments and tourism enterprises, offered an opportunity to promote Phu Tho as an attractive destination and enhance tourism connectivity to attract more international visitors.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Hieu said Phu Tho, regarded as the ancestral land of the Vietnamese people, boasts rich cultural and historical heritage along with diverse natural landscapes. These advantages create favourable conditions for the development of cultural, spiritual, ecological and resort tourism.

Located at the gateway linking the northern midland and mountainous region with Hanoi, the province also benefits from convenient transport infrastructure, enabling the development of interregional and international tourism routes.

In recent years, Phu Tho’s tourism sector has recorded positive growth. In 2025, the province welcomed around 14.5 million visitors, generating tourism revenue of approximately 14.8 trillion VND (nearly 562.2 million USD). The province has identified tourism as a key economic sector and aims to become a leading destination for cultural and festival tourism, as well as spiritual, ecological and resort travel in northern Vietnam.

Hieu affirmed that the province will continue working closely with businesses to develop tourism products tailored to different markets, strengthen promotion activities and expand international tour links. Efforts are also being made to improve the investment and business environment to facilitate cooperation and unlock tourism potential.

Phu Tho’s tourism industry has maintained steady growth in recent years, with increasingly diverse tourism products and improved service quality meeting the needs of both domestic and international visitors, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

During the peak period of the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day festival in 2025 alone, Phu Tho welcomed around 5.5 million visitors, highlighting the strong appeal of cultural and spiritual tourism in the ancestral land.

In addition to the Hung Kings Temple historical site, destinations such as Thanh Thuy hot mineral springs, Xuan Son National Park, and the Long Coc tea hills are attracting a growing number of visitors, helping diversify tourism products from cultural and spiritual travel to ecological, resort and community-based experiences.

Earlier the same day, the Phu Tho Tourism Association, in coordination with the Vietnam Tourism Association and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, organised a survey tour for more than 80 international travel companies from eight countries and territories, including the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Myanmar and Malaysia.

They visited and experienced several tourist sites and services, including the Hung Kings Temple, Tay Thien tourist area, and Tam Dao. At these destinations, international tour operators explored local cultural, spiritual and ecological tourism products.

Agus Pahlevi, Director of Levi Tour from Indonesia, said he had visited Vietnam more than 11 times but this was his first visit to Tay Thien.

He noted that Vietnam is a promising tourism market in Southeast Asia and shares cultural and culinary similarities with Indonesia. According to him, if destinations such as Tay Thien further diversify visitor experiences such as eco-walks, rice farming activities, fishing experiences and cultural immersion programmes, they could attract more international tourists.

Meanwhile, Tabanao, a manager from Maubbie Travel and Tours of the Philippines, said tourist sites in Phu Tho possess distinctive features, particularly their traditional cultural values and natural landscapes. She also expressed interest in developing tours bringing Filipino visitors to experience cultural and spiritual tourism combined with resort stays in the province./.

VNA
#Phu Tho #international visitors #Phu Tho's tourism #tourism promotion #Hung Kings Temple Phu Tho
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

See more

Pristine white-sand beach on Cu Lao Cham Island, Da Nang city, is a magnet for visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – a safe destination amid global uncertainties

Despite global tourism headwinds linked to geopolitical conflicts, transport disruptions and surging travel expenses, Vietnam’s tourism sector has sustained strong growth, underscoring the destination’s resilience and rising international profile.

A border guard at the Mong Cai International Border Gate processes exit procedures for passengers at the Bac Luan 1 border gate in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China promote AI application in cross-border tourism cooperation

During the programme, participants will attend intensive courses delivered by AI technology experts, China–ASEAN policy researchers, and tourism specialists. The curriculum focuses on the application of big data in tourism policy planning, the development of cross-border tourism products, and the building of joint tourism brands.

The sea area off the southern coast of Phu Quoc Island. (Photo: VNA)

UK newspaper praises Phu Quoc’s unspoilt charm amid tourism boom

Phu Quoc is positioned as a compelling alternative – even a potential rival to Phuket – for travellers seeking authenticity in Southeast Asia. Its appeal lies not only in scenic beauty and fresh seafood, but also in the harmonious coexistence of modern tourism and enduring local culture.

At an elevation of 1,700 metres above sea level, the summit of Pu Luong is increasingly emerging as an ideal destination for trekking - a form of adventure tourism that combines hiking with nature exploration and physical as well as mental endurance. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam eyes becoming region’s leading tourism destination

Vietnam has in recent years undergone a notable transformation in its tourism development strategy, placing a strong emphasis on nature-based and eco-tourism. This shift is not merely aligned with global trends, but represents a necessary step towards safeguarding valuable natural resources, while appealing to a growing segment of environmentally conscious travellers.

Foreign tourists in a photo with local residents. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam serves 6.76 million foreign arrivals in Q1

China and the Republic of Korea (RoK) continued to lead as Vietnam’s largest source markets in the quarter, with 1.4 million and 1.3 million visitors respectively, accounting for around 40% of total arrivals.

Cua Viet beach is a magnet for both locals and visitors during holidays. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri seeks to unlock potential of marine tourism’s “golden triangle”

Cua Tung, Cua Viet and Con Co special zone are identified as three key destinations of marine tourism, and to transform this “tourism triangle” into premium and peaceful resorts, a new strategy is needed to enhance attractiveness to high-end travellers seeking private spaces as the strength of these places lies in their pristine and tranquil beauty.

A corner of the Phu Quy special zone in Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)

Phu Quy moves to unlock potential as premier marine tourism hotspot

Under a resolution of the provincial Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term, the locality prioritises spatial planning of the marine economy, focusing on emerging sea-based industries linked with environmental protection and national defence. Located 56 nautical miles offshore, Phu Quy is a central pillar of this vision.

Khanh Hoa province pioneers green, sustainable tourism

Khanh Hoa province pioneers green, sustainable tourism

With its comprehensive transport infrastructure, world-class bays, and a diverse tourism ecosystem, Khanh Hoa is regarded as one of Vietnam’s leading coastal tourism hubs. To rise into the ranks of top destinations in the region and globally, the central province is working to complete strategic infrastructure while attracting investment to develop in-depth and high-end tourism products.

Ngu Ha River (Photo: huengaynay.vn)

Hue city to launch inland water tourism route in Imperial Citadel

The Ngu Ha River, an artificial waterway dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945), runs through the heart of the Imperial City and historically served as a transport route, defensive line, and key landscape axis. In recent years, it has mainly functioned for drainage and environmental regulation. The reopening of the waterway is expected not only to restore its transport role but also to unlock its cultural and scenic value as a heritage river.

Tourist boats anchored at Ha Long International Cruise Port in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Sea tour launched to connect Ha Long, Lan Ha bays

The new passenger transport scheme, jointly implemented by the two localities, is designed to facilitate seamless travel across the heritage zone and materialise their cooperation commitments following UNESCO’s recognition of the Ha Long Bay–Cat Ba Archipelago complex.

The Hue City People’s Committee holds a ceremony to announce Hue Festival 2026 on January 1, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue unveils vibrant summer festival series to draw April holiday crowds

From April 24 to May 2, the “Imperial Cuisine Space” at the Hue Imperial Citadel will open each afternoon, offering visitors an immersive culinary experience combining royal court gastronomy with traditional local flavours. The venue is expected to become a popular stop before evening tours of the citadel.