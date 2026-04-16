Travel

Sun Festival opens multi-experience celebration atop Nui Chua Peak

The launch of the Sun Festival signals a new direction in Ba Na’s festival strategy. Previous summers were centered on beer-themed formats, from Oktoberfest-inspired events to the SunKraft Beer Festival.

The festival comes alive with vibrant colors and lively dances throughout the Sun Kingdom. (Photo: Sun Group)
The festival comes alive with vibrant colors and lively dances throughout the Sun Kingdom. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Sun World Ba Na Hills has officially launched the 2026 Sun Festival - a vibrant summer-long celebration of arts, cuisine, and craft beer atop Nui Chua in Da Nang. More than a festival, it is an immersive journey into the pulse of summer, where light, music, and emotion never fade.

Creating a multi-experience summer festival vibe

The launch of the Sun Festival signals a new direction in Ba Na’s festival strategy. Previous summers were centered on beer-themed formats, from Oktoberfest-inspired events to the SunKraft Beer Festival. This year, Ba Na moves beyond a food- and beer-driven model to a multi-layered summer festival experience within the Sun Kingdom, where beer and cuisine serve as creative inspiration shaping performances, games, retail, and interactive activities into a unified festival ecosystem.

Food at the Sun Festival is elevated beyond traditional stalls into multi-sensory live experiences. Visitors can observe the entire preparation process in real time, from the sound of sizzling pans and the aroma of grilling to the precise techniques of chefs before tasting each creation. Kebab stations, hotdog counters, pastry booths, and the signature Ba Na sausage grill come together to form a vibrant European-style street food landscape. The experience is designed to be immersive and accessible, encouraging visitors to engage, connect, and share in a continuous flow of festival energy.

Visitors are also treated to an engaging lineup of skill showcases, artistic performances, and interactive activities held throughout the day, creating a lively, all-day entertainment experience.

ban-sao-cua-gian-hang-am-thuc.jpg
An expert pizza dough tossing performance by chefs at Brasserie restaurant.(Photo: Sun Group)

The highlight is a series of debut skill showcases that deliver fresh, emotionally engaging experiences. Around the Church area and the Octagon Square, the “Happy Cleaners Performance” surprises audiences by bringing the “unsung performers”, the cleaning staff onto the stage. Using familiar tools such as brooms and clothes, they transform everyday tasks into playful choreography, creating moments of laughter and positive energy for visitors.

Meanwhile, “Pizza Time” offers a new perspective on culinary experiences, turning the kitchen into a live performance stage. At Brasserie restaurant, guests can watch chefs deliver skilful pizza dough-tossing acts, transforming each stage of preparation into a distinctive performance piece.

capture-8876.png
The After Glow show, staged three times daily, is also a must-see experience at Ba Na (Photo: Sun Group)

Complementing Ba Na’s signature shows such as Love in the Sky, Malambo, Cancan, a range of international music performances across diverse styles, and the cabaret show After Glow, the lineup creates a vibrant, multi-layered artistic landscape for Ba Na during the festival season.

A diverse range of new must-try experiences

Set against the rich aromas of premium craft beer and Ba Na’s signature grilled sausages, visitors can immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere featuring daily competitive mini-games. Highlights include the “Beer King Hunt” challenge for speed enthusiasts, as well as the endurance contest “Keg Holding,” where participants lift 20-kilogram beer kegs under the energetic hosting of the Beer King mascot.

ban-sao-cua-le-hoi-mat-troi-giao-luu-du-khach-1.jpg
Visitors take part in high-energy challenges and receive prizes presented by the Beer King (Photo: Sun Group)

This is also when Ba Na Peak reveals the most dazzling beauty of its floral landscapes. Amid the site’s distinctive four-season-in-a-day climate, visitors can leisurely stroll through Rosa Garden, where thousands of roses are in full bloom, or admire the ethereal hydrangeas that blanket the pathways of Le Jardin D’Amour.

The journey of experiencing the Sun Festival becomes even more memorable with visits to its iconic landmarks: from the Golden Bridge, a silk-like ribbon emerging through the clouds, to the Sun God Waterfall featuring a masterpiece of 43 bronze statues, and the French Village, whose timeless architecture recreates a poetic “Little Paris” in the heart of the mountains.

capture-8446.png
A radiant check-in amid the blooming hydrangea at Le Jardin D’Amour Flower Garden (Photo: Sun Group)

Notably, the 2026 Sun Festival also marks the introduction of four themed realms in Ba Na, each representing a distinct world and an iconic character. Visitors can explore the romantic, untouched landscapes of the Magical Realm, governed by the deity Vanna; experience the lively atmosphere of the Sun Kingdom, home to celebrations led by the Sun King; take in poetic sunsets in the Moon Kingdom alongside the Moon Queen; and conclude their journey in quiet reflection at the Origin Realm, accompanied by the sacred Crane spirit.

This upcoming April 30 – May 1 holiday, the Sun Festival stands out as an unmissable destination for visitors to Da Nang – a place where every step leads into a new realm of emotion, and every moment is worthy of being cherished forever./.

VNA
#2026 Sun Festival #Ba Na Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The ticket policy allows families to enjoy a more flexible and fulfilling spring holiday at Ba Na during Tet 2026 (Photo: Sun Group)

Ba Na Hills welcomes Tet with three-day pass, million tulips in bloom

For the Year of the Horse, Sun World Ba Na Hills continues to attract families with this upgraded cable car policy. Starting January 1, each cable car ticket is valid for three consecutive days. This breakthrough initiative grants guests unlimited cable car rides within 72 hours from first use, offering unprecedented flexibility in planning their holiday.

See more

Visitors explore and experience the cultural space of Lo Lo Chai village in Lung Cu commune, Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Administrative expansion unlocks new momentum for tourism development

Nguyen Thi Hoai, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Tuyen Quang, said the expansion of administrative boundaries has opened up new development space for the province, with key tourism products including cultural-historical tourism, ethnic cultural experiences, community-based tourism linked to scenic sites, spiritual tourism, and other distinctive experiential offerings.

At Thung Nham ecological tourism site in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism defies fuel price shock with record Q1 “hat-trick”

According to data released by the National Statistics Office, foreign arrivals in March reached nearly 2.1 million, up 1.3% year-on-year. In total, Vietnam welcomed an estimated 6.76 million foreign tourists in the first quarter, a more than 12% jump from the same period in 2025 and the highest Q1 figure ever recorded.

Visitors scan QR codes at Km0 Ha Giang to access tourism information. (Photo: VNA)

Technology powers tourism growth in mountainous province

Last year, Tuyen Quang welcomed over 3.9 million visitors, and is aiming to attract around 4.1 million arrivals, including around 600,000 foreigners, this year. Tourism continues to be identified as a key economic sector, with development oriented toward sustainability, green growth, and enhanced competitiveness through digitalisation.

Tourists enjoy a rickshaw tour of Hoi An Ancient Town, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

ITE HCMC 2026 to promote Vietnam’s tourism on global map

With its large scale, the ITE HCMC 2026 aims to promote tourism cooperation between Vietnam and priority markets such as Northeast Asia, Western Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and Oceania while also boosting visitor arrivals from the Indian market

The organisers of VITM 2026 honour sponsors. ( Photo: VNA)

VITM 2026 boosts tourism demand ahead of peak season

According to the organisers, around 4,500 representatives from Vietnamese and international tourism enterprises attended the event, generating more than 25,000 business meetings and partnership exchanges. Approximately 15,000 discounted tours and travel products were offered to visitors.

Traditional dragon procession held on the river in Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)

Cultural heritage drives sustainable tourism growth in Ninh Binh

In the first two months of 2026, Ninh Binh welcomed over 5.4 million visitors, up 9.9% year-on-year, generating nearly 5.84 trillion VND (221 million USD) in tourism revenue, up 15.9%. During the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday alone, the province received 2.38 million visitors, an 81.4% increase from the previous year, ranking second nationwide.

Outstanding individuals and firms honoured at VITM 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Outstanding individuals, firms honoured at Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026

In 2025, Vietnam’s tourism sector recorded its highest-ever number of visitors, welcoming more than 21.5 million international arrivals, up more than 20% from 2024, and serving over 135.5 million domestic travellers. Tourism revenue also surpassed 1 quadrillion VND (nearly 38 billion USD). The sector has become a bright spot of the economy, with Vietnam ranking among the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

The Ba Trieu Temple in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa taps digital transformation to boost heritage tourism

With 28 nationally-recognised intangible cultural heritage elements, Thanh Hoa province has prioritised integrating conservation with tourism development. Digital transformation, in particular, is seen as a crucial bridge connecting tradition with innovation, helping heritage sites become more accessible and engaging.

Pristine white-sand beach on Cu Lao Cham Island, Da Nang city, is a magnet for visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam – a safe destination amid global uncertainties

Despite global tourism headwinds linked to geopolitical conflicts, transport disruptions and surging travel expenses, Vietnam’s tourism sector has sustained strong growth, underscoring the destination’s resilience and rising international profile.

A border guard at the Mong Cai International Border Gate processes exit procedures for passengers at the Bac Luan 1 border gate in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China promote AI application in cross-border tourism cooperation

During the programme, participants will attend intensive courses delivered by AI technology experts, China–ASEAN policy researchers, and tourism specialists. The curriculum focuses on the application of big data in tourism policy planning, the development of cross-border tourism products, and the building of joint tourism brands.