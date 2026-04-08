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Ha Long Carnival 2026 set for April 25–May 3

Quang Ninh province targets 22 million visitors in 2026, including 5.2 million international arrivals, with projected tourism revenue of around 55 trillion VND (2.09 billion USD)

A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of Ha Long Carnival 2025. (Photo: VNA)
A dancing performance at the opening ceremony of Ha Long Carnival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Ha Long Carnival 2026 is scheduled for April 25 to May 3, featuring 14 major cultural, sports and tourism events as Quang Ninh province looks to attract about 1.3 million visitors and further cement its status as a vibrant and modern international tourism hub.

Speaking at a press briefing on April 7 to unveil the 2026 Summer Culture, Sports and Tourism Week, Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the programme, themed “Ha Long Carnival 2026 – Wonders Shining in a New Era,” will expand beyond Ha Long heritage land to several key sites, including Hong Gai, Bai Chay and the spiritual tourism complex of Yen Tu.

The 14 signature activities during the week-long celebration will combine traditional cultural values with contemporary entertainment. With preparations progressing on schedule, provincial authorities expect the carnival to boost tourism growth in the second quarter of 2026 while contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development.

The highlight of the festival will be the opening art show and international street carnival at 8pm on April 30 at October 30 Square, projected to attract more than 80,000 participants. The programme will feature performances by leading Vietnamese singers such as My Tam, Tung Duong and Quang Hung MasterD, alongside a procession of 60 artistic floats celebrating the heritage of the mining region, and those by international art troupes.

Visitors will also be introduced to new tourism experiences, including a flotilla of 50 illuminated cruise boats on Ha Long Bay, an EDM music night enhanced with 3D mapping technology at October 30 Square, and a semi-epic performance depicting the spiritual journey of King-Monk Tran Nhan Tong in Yen Tu.

Additional activities will be an international food street, an OCOP fair, a hot-air balloon festival and traditional martial arts competitions, contributing to a lively and diverse festive atmosphere.

Through the 2026 Culture, Sports and Tourism Week, Quang Ninh aims not only to meet its visitor target but also to enhance its image as an open, well-connected destination and a centre for large-scale cultural and entertainment events.

The province has set a target of welcoming 22 million visitors in 2026, including 5.2 million international arrivals, with projected tourism revenue of around 55 trillion VND (2.09 billion USD). In the first quarter alone, Quang Ninh received more than 6.2 million visitors, exceeding expectations and highlighting strong growth momentum as tourism continues to be positioned as a key economic pillar./.

VNA
#Ha Long Carnival 2026 #Quang Ninh #Quang Ninh's tourism #Ha Long Quang Ninh
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