Travel

Outstanding individuals, firms honoured at Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026

In 2025, Vietnam’s tourism sector recorded its highest-ever number of visitors, welcoming more than 21.5 million international arrivals, up more than 20% from 2024, and serving over 135.5 million domestic travellers. Tourism revenue also surpassed 1 quadrillion VND (nearly 38 billion USD). The sector has become a bright spot of the economy, with Vietnam ranking among the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

Outstanding individuals and firms honoured at VITM 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Outstanding individuals and firms honoured at VITM 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 80 individuals and 141 outstanding tourism enterprises from various provinces, cities and related sectors were honoured at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 on April 10 for their significant contributions to the growth and development of Vietnam’s tourism industry in 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Cao Thi Ngoc Lan said the recognition of outstanding organisations, businesses and individuals aims to help both domestic and international tourists choose high-quality, reputable tourism services offered by enterprises across the country. It also serves as an opportunity for the tourism sector to acknowledge those who have actively contributed to the activities of the Vietnam Tourism Association and local tourism associations.

Over the past year, the association has worked closely with its specialised affiliates and tourism associations of provinces and cities to organise numerous promotional events and tourism stimulus programmes both at home and abroad. These annual activities have been organised in an increasingly professional manner and expanded in scale, creating a vibrant competitive spirit among tourism businesses and workers nationwide, thereby contributing to the strong growth of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

In 2025, Vietnam’s tourism sector recorded its highest-ever number of visitors, welcoming more than 21.5 million international arrivals, up more than 20% from 2024, and serving over 135.5 million domestic travellers. Tourism revenue also surpassed 1 quadrillion VND (nearly 38 billion USD). The sector has become a bright spot of the economy, with Vietnam ranking among the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations.

For the honoured organisations and individuals, the recognition by the Vietnam Tourism Association represents acknowledgement and appreciation for the contributions of millions of workers in the tourism industry. They are seen as pioneering forces driving innovation, the application of new technologies and the stronger development of tourism, helping the sector move toward becoming a key economic pillar of the country.

At the ceremony, the Vietnam Tourism Association officially launched the emulation programme for 2026 under the theme “Vietnam tourism in the era of digital transformation and green growth”. The programme promotes green criteria in travel services, accommodation establishments, restaurants and tourism destinations.

The VITA Awards 2026 are expected to be presented on the occasion of the founding anniversary of Vietnam’s tourism sector on July 9, 2026.

The association called on tourism businesses and employees who are members of the Vietnam Tourism Association, as well as local tourism associations nationwide, to actively participate in the 2026 emulation campaign. Based on the theme, individuals, localities and enterprises are encouraged to implement practical and effective tourism activities promoting sustainable tourism, green tourism and digital transformation.

Innovative initiatives aimed at improving tourism services and business operations in a professional and high-quality manner for both domestic and international visitors are also encouraged to compete for the VITA Awards 2026./.

VNA
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