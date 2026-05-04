Travel

Vietnam records 2 million foreign arrivals in April

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the figures highlight the country’s rising profile as a safe, stable and increasingly compelling destination. It is the first time Vietnam has surpassed 2 million foreign arrivals for four straight months, and the first time the January – April tally has reached 8.8 million.

International visitors admire the beauty of the My Son Cham sanctuary in Duy Xuyen, Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)
International visitors admire the beauty of the My Son Cham sanctuary in Duy Xuyen, Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam drew 2.03 million international visitors in April, lifting the four-month total to 8.8 million, a 14.6% year-on-year increase and about 35% of its 2026 target of 25 million arrivals.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the figures highlight the country’s rising profile as a safe, stable and increasingly compelling destination. It is the first time Vietnam has surpassed 2 million foreign arrivals for four straight months, and the first time the January – April tally has reached 8.8 million.

Between January and April, the 10 largest source markets were China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Russia, Taiwan (China), Cambodia, the US, India, Japan, Australia and the Philippines, together accounting for roughly 72% of total arrivals. China and the RoK alone contributed nearly 40%.

The visitor mix is becoming more diversified, with several emerging markets gaining traction. Russia stood out with growth of nearly 300% year-on-year, buoyed by the return of direct flights, strong demand for extended holidays, and Vietnam’s competitive edge in safety, infrastructure, natural assets and cost, positioning it as a preferred Asian destination for Russian travellers.

Southeast Asia maintained strong momentum, led by the Philippines, which surged 73.4% to enter the top 10, overtaking Malaysia. Cambodia rose 41.6%, Indonesia 30.1%, Singapore 29.8% and Malaysia 21.7%, while Thailand posted steady growth of 8.4%. In South Asia, India continued to emerge as a key market, expanding 59.1% and signalling substantial room for further growth.

Europe recorded the fastest regional expansion, up 53.3% year-on-year in the first four months. Western and Northern European markets posted solid gains, including the UK (10.4%), France (12.1%) and Germany (14.5%). Visa-waiver markets such as Poland, Switzerland and the Czech Republic also delivered strong increases of 52.7%, 19.4% and 23.1%, underscoring the effectiveness of visa facilitation in boosting demand.​

According to VNAT’s Tourism Information Centre, global uncertainties, from geopolitical tensions to security risks, are making safety an increasingly decisive factor in travel choices. Alongside its strong safety record, Vietnam continues to attract visitors with its diverse tourism offerings, striking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Trends such as experiential travel, eco-tourism, wellness stays and authentic local experiences are creating new avenues to strengthen competitiveness.

With more liberal visa policies, expanding air links and a continually evolving tourism ecosystem, Vietnam is reinforcing its position as one of Asia’s leading destinations, laying firm groundwork for sustained growth in the years ahead./.

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