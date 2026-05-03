Travel

Phu Quoc becomes new hotspot for Korean tourists

Korean media reported on May 2 that Phu Quoc, once a hidden gem two decades ago, has undergone one of Vietnam’s most dramatic makeovers thanks to massive infrastructure upgrades and a proliferation of luxury resorts.

A corner of Phu Quoc island (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Phu Quoc island (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - Phu Quoc island in southern Vietnam is quickly becoming a favorite getaway for Korean travellers, with arrivals growing and Koreans now playing a major role in the local tourism boom.

Korean media reported on May 2 that Phu Quoc, once a hidden gem two decades ago, has undergone one of Vietnam’s most dramatic makeovers thanks to massive infrastructure upgrades and a proliferation of luxury resorts.

The Republic of Korea (RoK) remains one of Vietnam’s biggest tourist markets, pumping millions of visitors into the country every year. While Da Nang used to be the go-to spot, Koreans are now heading south in droves, and many are calling Phu Quoc the “Jeju of Vietnam”.

Korean vibes are everywhere on the island. Hits like Psy’s “Gangnam Style” and Rosé’s “APT” blast from speakers, while Korean-language signs, menus, and special services cater to the crowds.

At restaurants and tourist information centres, written materials follow a clear hierarchy: Vietnamese first, Korean second, and English third.

On top of vibrant entertainment choices, Phu Quoc is rolling out premium resorts perfect for privacy and nature escapes. Korean guests now make up the majority of guests at many properties, exceeding 70% in some cases. Direct flights from Incheon, plus the island’s safety and convenience, have further driven the influx.

According to Korean experts, Phu Quoc is fast becoming one of Southeast Asia’s top resort destinations and is poised to further burnish its appeal to Korean visitors in the coming years./.

VNA
#Korean travellers #Southeast Asia Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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