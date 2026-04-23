Travel

Quang Ninh launches traditional sailboat tours along Ha Long Bay

The initiative follows strong public and visitor interest during the recent Lunar New Year (Tet), when the sight of the traditional wooden boat with its signature red sails drew widespread attention, both on-site and across social media, particularly among international tourists.

The red sails are expected to become a unique visual highlight and popular check-in feature (Source: Quang Ninh's online portal)
The red sails are expected to become a unique visual highlight and popular check-in feature (Source: Quang Ninh's online portal)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northern province of Quang Ninh is set to introduce traditional sailboat tours along Ha Long Bay, a move expected to create a distinctive tourism product and further promote the heritage site’s image.

The initiative follows strong public and visitor interest during the recent Lunar New Year (Tet), when the sight of the traditional wooden boat with its signature red sails drew widespread attention, both on-site and across social media, particularly among international tourists.

Building on this response, provincial authorities have approved a proposal by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to officially put the product into operation along a coastal route of the bay, aiming to diversify tourism offerings while reviving traditional maritime cultural values.

The tours are scheduled to launch on April 25, featuring a 12-kilometre route starting from the passenger wharf near Ha Long 1 Market in Hong Gai ward, passing Cot 5 beach in Ha Long ward before returning to the departure point.

In the initial phase, three boats will be deployed, each carrying up to 12 passengers per trip, with complimentary rides expected to be offered during the early rollout period. In the longer term, the fleet is planned to expand to around 10 vessels, all based on traditional local designs capable of operating flexibly even against the wind.

Each day, about six trips are planned, lasting roughly one hour each and scheduled across morning and afternoon time slots to meet sightseeing demand.

Beyond offering a fresh tourism experience, the red sails are expected to become a unique visual highlight and popular check-in feature. Closely tied to the daily lives of local fishermen, the boats provide a slower, more immersive journey that reflects the cultural identity of the coastal region while evoking memories of traditional seafaring.

Following a pilot phase during Tet 2026 that received positive feedback, operators have refined the model to enhance service quality and address initial limitations, with a view to developing a more appealing and distinctive tourism product.

Authorities have emphasised that safety remains a priority, requiring all vessels to meet strict standards on registration, inspection, safety equipment and journey monitoring systems before being licensed. Relevant agencies will also coordinate to ensure maritime safety, security and environmental protection throughout operations.

The new offering is expected to contribute to diversifying tourism experiences while strengthening the global appeal of Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site, and the province./.

VNA
#Quang Ninh #Ha Long Bay #UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site #Ha Long Bay traditional sailboat Quang Ninh
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