Travel

Vietnam emerges as Southeast Asia’s top travel hotspot in 2026

In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam posted the fastest tourism growth in the region, welcoming 6.76 million international arrivals, up 12.4% year-on-year. Key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan continued to underpin demand.

A poetic sunrise unfolds over Keo Lom Pass, Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)
A poetic sunrise unfolds over Keo Lom Pass, Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnam is fast cementing its status as one of Southeast Asia’s most sought-after destinations for Singaporean travellers, buoyed by strong social media traction and sustained tourism growth, according to Singapore-based The Straits Times.

Tourism revenue has surged over the past decades, rising from just 1.34 billion VND (50,886 USD) in 1990 to 355 trillion VND in 2010, and reaching 840 trillion VND in 2024, data from the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism showed.

Analysts attribute the country’s momentum to structural strengths including political stability, a solid education system and steadily improving infrastructure. Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, said these factors have helped Vietnam maintain consistent growth and reinforce its standing on the regional tourism map.

The country’s appeal lies in its mix of cultural depth, varied landscapes and affordability. Its vibrant street life, renowned cuisine and competitively priced wellness and beauty services are increasingly drawing younger visitors from Singapore and beyond. Nadia Lim, 25, has travelled to Ho Chi Minh City twice within six months, citing ease of access, attractive prices and a lively shopping and dining scene as key draws.

Looking ahead, Vietnam’s tourism prospects remain bright, with authorities targeting around 50 million international arrivals by 2030. Global hospitality groups are also ramping up investments, encouraged by rising travel demand, improving living standards and stronger connectivity.

Major developments are underway to expand capacity, with international investors partnering on resort and hotel projects in destinations such as Phu Quoc and Vung Tau. Meanwhile, wellness tourism is gaining momentum in scenic areas across the north and central regions, supported by brands including Melia Hotels International and Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Improved air links are further fuelling demand. Visitor arrivals from Singapore rose 15.5% year-on-year in 2025, aided by new routes. Budget airline Scoot launched flights to Phu Quoc in December 2024, followed by services to Nha Trang in November 2025.

Risks remain, however, as geopolitical tensions and volatile energy prices could weigh on global growth and dampen travel demand.

Rising costs may also heighten price sensitivity among travellers.

Even so, the sector’s outlook remains positive. In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam posted the fastest tourism growth in the region, welcoming 6.76 million international arrivals, up 12.4% year-on-year, according to VNAT. Key markets such as China, Republic of Korea and Taiwan continued to underpin demand./.​

VNA
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