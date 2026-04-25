Travel

Must-try experiences in Sa Pa during National Reunification holiday

Benefiting from improved transport connectivity, Sa Pa continues to rank among northern Vietnam’s most attractive holiday destinations.

A visitor enjoys the landscape of the Rose Festival 2025 (Photo: Sun Group)
A visitor enjoys the landscape of the Rose Festival 2025 (Photo: Sun Group)

Lao Cai (VNA) – During the upcoming Hung Kings Commemoration Day (April 27) and the Liberation of the South and National Reunification holidays (April 30) – May Day (May 1), Sa Pa, a celebrated destination in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, will welcome visitors with a captivating blend of breathtaking natural landscapes and rich cultural experiences distinctive to Vietnam’s northwest highlands.

Benefiting from improved transport connectivity, Sa Pa continues to rank among northern Vietnam’s most attractive holiday destinations. This year’s celebrations coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Fansipan Cable Car, prompting local authorities and tourism operators to roll out a series of large-scale events.

Rose Festival 2026

Taking place from April 25 to May 3 at Sun World Fansipan Legend, the “Symphony of Roses” festival stands out as a centrepiece of this year’s holiday season. Spanning a vast 50,000-sq.m valley, the event showcases a rich collection of Sa Pa’s indigenous roses alongside rare imported varieties such as Moulinex, Society, and Maurice Utrillo.

Beyond floral displays, visitors can enjoy immersive performances like the outdoor show “Journey of the Flower,” which reflects the cultural essence of Vietnam’s Northwest. The festival also features creative installations, interactive games, and vibrant photo spots. Adding to the charm are seasonal blossoms, including white calla lilies and cherry trees in full bloom across key areas of the complex.

May Hamlet

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Bamboo dance attacts crowds at May Hamlet (Photo: Sun Group)

A visit to May Hamlet offers a deeper cultural dimension to the Sa Pa experience. Representing nine ethnic groups such as Mong, Dao, Tay, and Thai, the hamlet recreates traditional lifestyles through music, rituals, and cuisine.

Visitors can listen to the sound of the Mong panpipe, witness reenacted Dao wedding ceremonies, and savour local specialities like five-coloured sticky rice and smoked buffalo meat. Hands-on activities, including weaving brocade, dyeing fabric, and trying on traditional costumes, allow for meaningful interaction. Daily art performances further enliven the atmosphere, making it an engaging cultural stop.

Rhododendron flower road

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The rhododendron flower road at elevations above 3,000 metres (Photo: Sun Group)

From the cable car leading to Fansipan Peak, travellers are treated to sweeping views of terraced fields and layered mountain ranges. At elevations above 3,000 metres, ancient rhododendron trees, some centuries old, are in peak bloom, painting the landscape in vibrant hues of red and yellow. A 60-metre flower path near Kim Son Bao Thang Tu temple winds through these rare trees, offering a serene and picturesque walking experience amid mist-covered peaks.

Flag-raising ceremony at Fansipan peak

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A flag-raising ceremony at Fansipan peak (Photo: Sun Group)

At the summit of Fansipan peak, standing at 3,143 metres, visitors can take part in the solemn flag-raising ceremony held 5-6 times daily. Accompanied by the national anthem, the ritual unfolds against the vast mountainous backdrop, creating a powerful sense of pride and reflection.

As the “Roof of Indochina,” Fansipan not only offers breathtaking scenery but also a meaningful cultural and historical experience, especially during the national holiday./.

VNA
#Sa Pa #National Reunification holiday #Hung Kings Commemoration Day #Lao Cai Lao Cai
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