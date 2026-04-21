Travel

New cruise route linking Ha Long and Lan Ha Bays launched

The launch of a new cruise service connecting Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province and Lan Ha Bay in neighbouring Hai Phong city marks a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and promoting the conservation and value of the UNESCO-recogniaed Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago.

Tour boats await visitors to explore Lan Ha Bay at the Cai Beo tourist boat pier. (Photo: VNA)
Tour boats await visitors to explore Lan Ha Bay at the Cai Beo tourist boat pier. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) — A new cruise service connecting Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province and Lan Ha Bay in neighbouring Hai Phong city officially commenced operations on April 20, offering visitors a seamless journey across two of northern Vietnam’s most renowned seascapes.

At Tuan Chau International Passenger Port and Ha Long International Passenger Port, two inaugural cruises operated by Bhaya Cruises Co., Ltd. and Asia Premium Travel Group JSC carried passengers along the inter-bay route. Each vessel hosted around 40 passengers, primarily from Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, the US, and India.

The Au Co 1 cruise offers an itinerary traversing Ha Long Bay’s iconic sites, including Cua Van Floating Cultural Centre, Tien Ong Cave, Ba Ham Lake, and Kim Quy Cave, before reaching Lan Ha Bay’s highlights such as Tra Bau, Sang and Toi Caves, Rua Islet, and Cai Beo – Ben Beo fishing village. Meanwhile, the Ambassador Signature cruise followed an itinerary that links Chan Voi Islet, Ba Cua Lagoon, and Tung Lam Island in Ha Long Bay with Gia Luan, Tra Bau, Sang and Toi Caves, and Ba Trai Dao in Lan Ha Bay.

Both operators plan to maintain daily services, contributing to the development of a stable, long-term inter-regional tourism product. Authorities in Quang Ninh and Hai Phong have coordinated to facilitate operations while strengthening oversight to ensure safety, security, and sustainable tourism practices.

The launch of the route marks a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and promoting the conservation and value of the UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago. It also reflects growing cooperation between the two localities following a coordination agreement on inland waterway passenger transport, effective from April 1.

Under the agreement, four interconnected cruise itineraries have been approved, all designed as overnight journeys rather than day trips, allowing visitors to fully experience the natural beauty of both bays./.

VNA
#Ha Long Bay #Lan Ha Bay #cruise service #cruise tourism Hai Phong Quang Ninh
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