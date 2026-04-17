Vietnam sees strong tourism growth in Q1, reinforcing appeal as safe, attractive destination

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s tourism sector posted robust growth in the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the country’s rising appeal as a safe, stable and attractive destination.



In the period, international arrivals reached an estimated 6.76 million, up 12.4% year-on-year and marking the highest level on record. Domestic travel remained strong with approximately 37 million visitors. Total tourism revenue was estimated at 267 trillion VND (10.1 billion USD).



At a regular press briefing for the first quarter held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai noted that amid global uncertainties and the impact of the Middle East situation, the authority has taken proactive steps to assess the situation and coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to ensure effective tourism management. Rising tour and airfare costs in parts of Southeast Asia and Europe have prompted engagement with travel enterprises to maintain reasonable pricing for tour packages.



These developments also present an opportunity for Vietnam to further position its tourism brand, emphasising its strengths as a safe, stable and appealing destination with products aligned to global travel trends.



During January-March, the sector continued to expand in both scale and quality. Vietnam currently has 4,525 international travel companies. The tourism workforce comprises more than 44,000 licensed tour guides, including international, domestic and on-site guides.



Tourism accommodation infrastructure has been upgraded to improve service quality. Nationwide, there are 299 five-star establishments offering over 96,000 rooms and 348 four-star properties with nearly 48,000 rooms. A growing network of recognised destinations, including national and provincial tourism sites, provides a solid foundation for professional and sustainable development.



Promotion and marketing efforts have been intensified through participation in major international events and coordinated campaigns across multiple provinces and cities. At the same time, institutional and policy frameworks continue to be refined, including proposed amendments to the 2017 Law on Tourism and adjustments to national tourism development planning.



Digital transformation has been identified as a key driver of competitiveness. Initiatives include training programmes, technology applications in tourism management and business, and partnerships to advance smart tourism based on data and digital finance. Priority is being given to building integrated databases, digital platforms and applications to enhance visitor experience and sector governance.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, the tourism industry will continue to advance strategic projects aimed at positioning tourism as a spearhead economic sector in a new development era, while expanding international promotion and diversifying tourism products to meet evolving market demand./.

VNA