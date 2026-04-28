Travel

Vietnam, China step up tourism cooperation through Xinjiang promotion programme

VNAT Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai noted that China has consistently been Vietnam’s largest source of international visitors in multiple periods, including 2011–2020 and 2024–2025. Conversely, Vietnam ranks among the top five outbound markets for China, with Vietnamese arrivals at times exceeding 8 million annually.

Participants in the tourism promotion programme introducing the cultural and travel potential of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: VNA)
Participants in the tourism promotion programme introducing the cultural and travel potential of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A tourism promotion programme introducing the cultural and travel potential of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was held in Hanoi on April 27, aiming to further strengthen tourism cooperation between Vietnam and China.

The event, themed “Xinjiang is a wonderful land”, was jointly organised by the Chinese Cultural Centre in Hanoi and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Xinjiang, with support from the Embassy of China in Vietnam and the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Speaking at the event, Cultural Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy Xing Jiuqiang highlighted the close ties and long-standing friendship between the two countries, noting that cultural and tourism exchanges serve as a vital bridge connecting their people. The programme also forms part of activities under the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, offering Vietnamese visitors deeper insights into China in general and Xinjiang in particular.

With its striking natural landscapes, diverse cultures and historical significance along the Silk Road, Xinjiang holds considerable potential for tourism cooperation with Vietnam, he said.

VNAT Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai noted that China has consistently been Vietnam’s largest source of international visitors in multiple periods, including 2011–2020 and 2024–2025. Conversely, Vietnam ranks among the top five outbound markets for China, with Vietnamese arrivals at times exceeding 8 million annually.

Given Vietnam’s population of over 100 million and China’s more than 1.4 billion, she stressed that there remains vast room for tourism growth between the two countries. Strengthening cooperation will be key to effectively implementing the joint statement on tourism collaboration for 2026–2027 announced by the two countries’ leaders earlier this month.

Mai underlined that tourism is not only about travel experiences but also about fostering mutual understanding and strengthening traditional friendship. Differences in landscapes, culture and lifestyles are key attractions that encourage two-way tourism development.

She added that Vietnam regularly organises tourism promotion activities in major Chinese cities and plans to hold three such programmes in China in 2026, while China frequently hosts similar events in Vietnam.

With improving air connectivity, favourable visa policies and competitive travel costs, the number of tourists travelling between the two countries is expected to continue rising, Mai said, calling on tourism enterprises to actively explore cooperation opportunities and develop distinctive products to meet increasingly diverse demand.

According to Zhang Deshan, Director of the Chinese Cultural Centre in Hanoi, Vietnam remains a key potential market for Chinese tourism. Meanwhile, industry representatives noted that although interest among Vietnamese travellers in Xinjiang has grown in recent years, challenges such as long travel distances and relatively high tour costs remain. Increased promotion and cooperation would help unlock stronger growth in bilateral tourism flows./.

VNA
#Vietnam-China #Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region #tourism promotion #Vietnam National Authority of Tourism China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Related News

At the signing of the minutes of the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China border forces hold talks, confer Friendship Envoy title

Border guards of Vietnam and China pledged to strengthen information sharing on emerging issues at border gates, coordinate timely responses and enhance the effectiveness of control operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order in immigration procedures, ensuring stable security in the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gate area, and promoting legal awareness among border residents.

See more

The northern province of Phu Tho welcomes nearly 6.5 million visitors during the 2026 Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the Hung Kings Temple Festival (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho serves nearly 6.5 million visitors during Hung Kings Commemoration Day 2026

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this year’s festival and the Ancestral Land Culture - Tourism Week 2026 featured a wide range of activities across the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site and surrounding areas, drawing pilgrims and tourists from major cities including Hanoi, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City.

A key highlight in Huong Tra eco-village is a cluster of nine ancient fragrant rosewood trees, aged between 100 and 150 years. (Photo: VNA)

Fragrant rosewood festival draws crowds in Da Nang

Festival-goers can enjoy a wide range of activities, including hot air balloon rides offering panoramic views of the eco-village, traditional 'ao dai' performances, music exchanges, art sketching and programmes honouring women’s beauty. Outdoor experiences such as jogging, cycling under blooming rosewood trees and a “wish string” ritual add to the appeal.

The main gate of Mau Temple in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Yen rolls out vibrant cultural and culinary activities for upcoming holiday

Hung Yen welcomed around 3.9 million visitors in 2025, including approximately 71,000 international arrivals, with tourism revenue estimated at 1.7 trillion VND (64.05 million USD). In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the province received about 1.7 million visitors, including 35,000 foreigners, underscoring its growing appeal as a cultural tourism destination.

Travellers explore Pu To Co with backpacks and trekking poles, embracing the spirit of adventure. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightens oversight of adventure tourism with new standard

Tran Hau Ngoc, Vice President of the Commission for Standards, Metrology and Quality of Vietnam (STAMEQ), highlighted that the standard requires comprehensive risk assessments before any activity takes place, covering terrain, weather, route difficulty and emergency preparedness, while also guiding the matching of routes to suitable participant groups.

The red sails are expected to become a unique visual highlight and popular check-in feature (Source: Quang Ninh's online portal)

Quang Ninh launches traditional sailboat tours along Ha Long Bay

The initiative follows strong public and visitor interest during the recent Lunar New Year (Tet), when the sight of the traditional wooden boat with its signature red sails drew widespread attention, both on-site and across social media, particularly among international tourists.

Visitors scan a QR code on the Km0 Ha Giang marker to access tourism information. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s tourism sector accelerates with AI

Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Vu The Binh said AI is opening up new opportunities, from analysing trends and personalising products to optimising promotion, revenue management and visitor flow forecasting, while shaping a smart tourism ecosystem.

Golf campaign boosts Vietnam’s tourism brand globally

Golf campaign boosts Vietnam’s tourism brand globally

Within this strategy, golf serves as a “common language” while Tourism Ambassador Greg Norman, with his global reputation and the iconic “Great White Shark” image, plays the role of a compelling storyteller.

Tour boats await visitors to explore Lan Ha Bay at the Cai Beo tourist boat pier. (Photo: VNA)

New cruise route linking Ha Long and Lan Ha Bays launched

The launch of a new cruise service connecting Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province and Lan Ha Bay in neighbouring Hai Phong city marks a significant step in enhancing regional connectivity and promoting the conservation and value of the UNESCO-recogniaed Ha Long Bay – Cat Ba Archipelago.