Politics

Vietnamese leaders extend greetings on national days of foreign countries

On the 66th Independence Day of Togo (April 27, 1960–2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a message of congratulations to President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also conveyed greetings to President of Togo’s Council of Ministers Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

Hanoi (VNA) – High-ranking Vietnamese leaders on April 27 extended congratulatory messages to leaders of Togo, South Africa, and Sierra Leone on the occasion of their national celebrations, reaffirming Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation.

On the 66th Independence Day of Togo (April 27, 1960–2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a message of congratulations to President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also conveyed greetings to President of Togo’s Council of Ministers Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent congratulations to Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration of Togo Robert Dussey.

Marking the 32nd Freedom Day of South Africa (April 27, 1994–2026), Party General Secretary and State President Lam extended greetings to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung also sent a congratulatory message to Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola.

On the occasion of the 65th Independence Day of Sierra Leone (April 27, 1961–2026), Party General Secretary and State President Lam sent congratulations to President Julius Maada Bio. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung extended greetings to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Timothy Musa Kabba./.

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#Togo #South Africa #Sierra Leone #national day #congratulations
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