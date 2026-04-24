Top leader sends congratulations to newly elected President of Iraq

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam on April 24 sent a message of congratulations to Nizar Amidi on his election as President of the Republic of Iraq.
Vietnam and Iraq set up their diplomatic ties on July 10, 1968./.
Vietnamese, Iraqi Presidents hail development of bilateral ties
President Luong Cuong affirmed that Vietnam always treasures and wishes to strengthen multifaceted cooperation with Iraq, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.