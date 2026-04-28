Politics

Japanese PM’s visit highlights Vietnam’s strategic role in regional policy: Ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu highlighted that the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae carries great significance, vividly reflecting Japan’s high regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as both countries enter a new phase of development.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s decision to select Vietnam as her first destination in the region - less than three months after consolidating her leadership - highlights the country’s growing strategic importance in Japan’s regional policy, affirmed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.

Granting an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo ahead of the visit from May 1 to 3, the diplomat stressed that it carries great significance, vividly reflecting Japan’s high regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as both countries enter a new phase of development.

The trip is expected to further consolidate political trust, enhance high-level strategic exchanges, and create fresh momentum to deepen bilateral cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner. Against the backdrop of increasingly complex regional and global developments, it also reaffirms the two countries’ shared determination to work together for peace, stability and development, especially when Vietnam has successfully held its 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has secured a significant electoral victory in February, with both sides advancing major policy decisions shaping their long-term development trajectories.

In terms of priorities, Hieu shared that the official visit will focus on areas aligned with the strengths and development needs of both countries, particularly in economy, science and technology, innovation, and the security of energy and food supply chains. Other key areas include semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, green transition, high-quality human resources development, tourism, local-level cooperation, cultural exchange and people-to-people ties, as well as closer coordination on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

He noted that, as with previous high-level exchanges, the visit will help deepen existing pillars of cooperation while identifying new, strategic areas, thereby opening up fresh opportunities that deliver tangible benefits to both nations. Alongside science and technology, cooperation in energy, smart agriculture, high-tech industries, infrastructure development and resilient supply chains are also expected to feature prominently.

Assessing Vietnam’s role in Japan’s regional policy, the Ambassador emphasised that the regular exchange of high-level delegations demonstrates a high degree of political trust and increasingly close ties. These engagements not only strengthen mutual understanding and reinforce the bilateral foundation, but also provide opportunities for both sides to align on strategic directions and practical measures to address emerging challenges in a rapidly evolving global environment.

With its increasingly prominent role in regional economic architecture, supply chains, and efforts to promote stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific, Vietnam is seen as a reliable partner with strong potential and growing strategic relevance to Japan. Bilateral relations not only serve the interests of both peoples but also contribute to regional and global peace, stability and prosperity, Hieu affirmed.

He observed that Vietnam–Japan relations have continued to develop strongly, comprehensively and in greater depth, particularly since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the world in November 2023. Political trust has been steadily strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms across key sectors.

Economic cooperation remains a central pillar, with stable trade turnover and sustained high levels of Japanese investment in Vietnam, especially in manufacturing, infrastructure and energy. Japan also remains a leading provider of official development assistance (ODA), making significant contributions to Vietnam’s strategic infrastructure and high-quality human resources.

At the same time, science and technology cooperation has emerged as a new pillar, encompassing digital transformation, green transition, innovation, AI and workforce training. Meanwhile, people-to-people exchanges continue to flourish, with a Vietnamese community of over half a million in Japan serving as an important bridge between the two countries. Local-level cooperation has also become a distinctive and increasingly effective feature of bilateral ties.

The diplomat stressed that complementarities between the two economies - Japan’s strengths in advanced technology, modern governance, semiconductors, AI, clean energy and green finance, and Vietnam’s dynamic economy, young and increasingly skilled workforce, and strong spirit of innovation - provide a solid foundation for expanded cooperation.

In the coming period, the two countries can further promote technology transfer and innovation, enhance high-quality human resources development, expand joint research projects, and deepen collaboration in green energy, digital infrastructure and sustainable finance. Energy security, in particular, remains a shared priority amid global geopolitical uncertainties. Vietnam welcomes Japan’s Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Plus initiative, which supports Asian countries, including Vietnam, with substantial resources to ensure energy security.

More broadly, enhanced coordination between Vietnam and Japan will contribute positively to regional and global peace and stability. With strong political trust, aligned strategic interests and a shared commitment to multilateralism and international law, Ambassador Hieu expressed confidence that the two countries can become a model of cooperation in emerging fields such as semiconductors, AI, energy security, digital transformation and innovation, for the benefit of both nations and the wider international community./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae #Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu Japan
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

At the phone talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and LDP President and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae (Photo: VNA)

Top leader holds phone talks with Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position in the regionc, calling it a key partner to advance Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision. Japan greatly values Vietnam’s policy of independence and self-reliance and supports its development goals in a new era.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav at their meeting in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Mongolia always values ties with Vietnam: diplomat

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam gave a reception in Hanoi on April 28 for Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav, who paid a farewell visit upon completing his tenure in Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents appointment decisions to five ambassadors of Vietnam to overseas postings at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hands appointment decisions to five Vietnamese ambassadors

General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the diplomats were taking up assignments in locations of major political, economic, security and diplomatic importance, and therefore must fully recognise the weight of their responsibilities, demonstrate courage, intellect and a strong sense of duty, and contribute to deepening Vietnam’s relations with partner countries in a substantive, stable, sustainable and effective manner.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official pays tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and his entourage expressed their boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and General Vo Nguyen Giap - the revered leader of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories. They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

Vietnamese representatives attend the fifth Meeting of the Coordinating Committee of Women Parliamentarians of AIMA (WAIPA). (Photo: National Assembly Portal)

Vietnam commits to advancing gender equality in ASEAN parliaments

In Vietnam, the legal framework for the 2026–2031 elections continues to ensure that at least 35% of candidates are women, with the actual figure reaching nearly 45%. Women currently make up 150 members of the 500-seat NA, or 30%, above the global average of 27.5%.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman calls on trade unions to support productivity improvement

Amid national efforts to achieve rapid and sustainable development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on unions to effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and related congresses, while embracing innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

A citizen scans a QR code to look up procedures and processes related to judicial and civil registration matters. (Photo: VNA)

Streamlining administrative apparatus to enhance grassroots governance capacity

With 2026 designated as the “Year of grassroots officials,” Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu underscored the need to promptly address bottlenecks identified in the one-year review, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of commune- and ward-level administrations and strengthening the grassroots workforce.

A view of the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes for balanced enforcement of NPT’s pillars

Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the event, reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong support for the NPT as a cornerstone of the international security architecture, and called for the full and balanced implementation of its three pillars: nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

11th National Congress of Vietnam Fatherland Front to take place in May

The congress is a major political and social event, highlighting the strength of the great national unity bloc in a new era. It comes on the heels of the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Action plan launched to strengthen anti-money laundering framework

Action plan launched to strengthen anti-money laundering framework

The plan seeks to safeguard the interests of the State, organisations and individuals while helping prevent corruption, money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing, thus strengthening financial system stability, supporting economic growth and promoting Vietnam's reputation and stature in the international community.