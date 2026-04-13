Top leader holds phone talks with Japanese PM

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam held phone talks with President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae on April 13, voicing his belief that Japan will continue to grow, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated the LDP on its February victory in the lower house election and Takaichi on her re-election as PM.

Takaichi, in turn, congratulated To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s 14th Central Committee and State President of Vietnam. She affirmed Japan’s desire to foster cooperation with Vietnam across various fields.

Both leaders welcomed the strong and sweeping growth of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan and agreed to step up high-level exchanges and visits. They also pledged to deepen substantive cooperation in national defence and security, economy, science and technology, digital transformation, green transition, energy security, labour, health care, and local-level collaboration.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Amid rapid global changes affecting energy security and disrupting supply chains, the Vietnamese leader expressed a desire to increase coordination with Japan to address global and regional challenges, including energy security. He affirmed continued close collaboration with Japan on global and regional issues in the coming time.

Takaichi spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position in the region, calling it a key partner to advance Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision. Japan greatly values Vietnam’s policy of independence and self-reliance and supports its development goals in a new era, she said.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Party and State leader invited the Emperor and Empress of Japan, as well as PM Takaichi, to visit Vietnam at a mutually convenient time./.