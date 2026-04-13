Politics

Top leader holds phone talks with Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position in the regionc, calling it a key partner to advance Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision. Japan greatly values Vietnam’s policy of independence and self-reliance and supports its development goals in a new era.

At the phone talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and LDP President and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae (Photo: VNA)
At the phone talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and LDP President and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam held phone talks with President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Prime Minister of Japan Takaichi Sanae on April 13, voicing his belief that Japan will continue to grow, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated the LDP on its February victory in the lower house election and Takaichi on her re-election as PM.

Takaichi, in turn, congratulated To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s 14th Central Committee and State President of Vietnam. She affirmed Japan’s desire to foster cooperation with Vietnam across various fields.

Both leaders welcomed the strong and sweeping growth of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Japan and agreed to step up high-level exchanges and visits. They also pledged to deepen substantive cooperation in national defence and security, economy, science and technology, digital transformation, green transition, energy security, labour, health care, and local-level collaboration.

vnanet-v.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Amid rapid global changes affecting energy security and disrupting supply chains, the Vietnamese leader expressed a desire to increase coordination with Japan to address global and regional challenges, including energy security. He affirmed continued close collaboration with Japan on global and regional issues in the coming time.

Takaichi spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and position in the region, calling it a key partner to advance Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision. Japan greatly values Vietnam’s policy of independence and self-reliance and supports its development goals in a new era, she said.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Party and State leader invited the Emperor and Empress of Japan, as well as PM Takaichi, to visit Vietnam at a mutually convenient time./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Liberal Democratic Party Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the conference (Photo; VNA)

Top leader chairs conference announcing personnel appointments

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam demanded the appointed officials' absolute loyalty to the Party’s goals and ideals, firm political mettle, and strict compliance with organisational discipline. He instructed them to lead by example, match words with action, and put the interests of the nation, Party and people above all else.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam takes part in ASEAN Finance Ministers' meeting

Vietnam reaffirmed its development strategy for 2021–2025 and 2026, based on three pillars - institutional reform, infrastructure development, and human resources, with infrastructure as a top priority to drive new growth.

Wei Tao, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, talks to Vietnam News Agency correspondent. (Photo: VNA)

Guangxi eyes boundless cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnam has remained Guangxi’s largest trading partner for 27 consecutive years. In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded 300 billion CNY (43.4 billion USD) for the first time, ranking third among China’s provincial-level localities.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Party steps up anti-corruption drive in new phase

Anti-corruption efforts have achieved significant and breakthrough results, contributing to the Party and political system building, political stability, socio-economic development and stronger public trust in the Party, the State and the regime.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam reinforces proactive, responsible role in Inter-Parliamentary Union

Through the IPU platform, Vietnam has advanced parliamentary diplomacy to protect national interests, deepen ties with other legislatures, and elevate its global profile while contributing initiatives in areas such as sustainable development, climate change, gender equality, child protection, and digital transformation.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Chairman of its Commission for Policies and Strategies Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the national conference. (Photo: VNA)

Major socio-economic issues spotlighted at national conference

On the basis of a comprehensive assessment, the Party Central Committee has agreed on key targets aimed at achieving double-digit growth, contributing to the realisation of the country’s long-term strategic goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry, upper middle-income status and securing a position among the world’s top 30 economies by 2030.

Professor Qu Qiang of the Minzu University of China grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China partnership advances towards deeper trust and connectivity: Chinese scholar

On the visit’s key agenda, Professor Qu Qiang of the Minzu University of China highlighted the need to effectively implement common perceptions and overarching directions reached by senior leaders, particularly the “six major orientations” guiding bilateral ties, including more substantive cooperation, stronger security, closer coordination, and higher political trust.

The meeting takes place in Hanoi on April 12. (Photo: VNA)

People-to-people ties between Vietnam and Slovakia strengthened

A meeting was held in Hanoi on April 12 between a delegation of the Slovak Government and representatives of Vietnamese people who have strong affection for Slovakia, on the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam by the Slovak Prime Minister and a government delegation.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet speaks at the national conference. (Photo: VNA)

New regulation on political, ideological work in Party highlighted at national conference

The regulation, adopted at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee and issued as Regulation No. 19-QD/TW on April 8, 2026, marks the first comprehensive and systematic framework governing political and ideological work in the Party. It reflects a new step in theoretical mindset and strong political resolve to enhance Party building as well as the Party's leadership and combat capacity.