Politics

Top leader receives head of Russia’s Federal National Guard Service

Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, expressing satisfaction at the regular exchanges and contacts maintained between agencies of both countries at various levels, contributing to strengthened bilateral ties.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia in Hanoi on April 13. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia in Hanoi on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 13 received Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

The top leader affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, expressing satisfaction at the regular exchanges and contacts maintained between agencies of both countries at various levels, contributing to strengthened bilateral ties.

He highly valued the positive and substantive cooperation, commending the efforts of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia and relevant Vietnamese agencies in implementing high-level agreements and translating shared visions into concrete actions.

He also stressed that Vietnam welcomes and encourages both sides to further enhance joint work in areas of mutual potential and strength, in line with development orientations and priorities in the new period.

For his part, Viktor Zolotov conveyed greetings and congratulations from President Vladimir Putin and other leaders of Russia to the Vietnamese leadership and people on the success of the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country would reap even greater achievements in national development, soon touching goals set by the congress.

He expressed appreciation for his host’s role in laying the foundation for cooperation between the Federal National Guard Service of Russia and Vietnamese agencies, and thanked him for his continued support in strengthening bilateral ties.

vnanet-vietnam-russia.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and Viktor Zolotov, Director of the Federal National Guard Service of Russia in Hanoi on April 13. (Photo: VNA)

Both sides noted that collaboration between Vietnam and Russia is being advanced across multiple fields, with security engagement serving as a key pillar of bilateral relations.

They welcomed the positive outcomes in security cooperation, particularly between Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and the Federal National Guard Service of Russia, including the effective implementation of a cooperation agreement signed in August 2022.

The two sides agreed to continue expanding cooperation in areas such as experience sharing, training, counter-terrorism and the protection of key facilities. They also highlighted the signing of a joint action programme for the 2026–2028 period during the visit, describing it as an important legal framework for future cooperation./.

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