Politics

New cooperation directions drive Vietnam–Russia ties

As Russia pivots towards the Asia–Pacific and Vietnam deepens its global integration, Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a key bridge connecting Russia with Southeast Asia, a role expected to elevate the strategic value of bilateral ties and unlock new cooperation opportunities.

A roundtable in Moscow reviews key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
A roundtable in Moscow reviews key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – A roundtable on April 10 reviewed key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, shedding light on prospects for relations between Vietnam and Russia.

Held at the Russia–Vietnam Cultural Centre at Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia, the event brought together scholars and experts from both nations.

Participants highlighted the rise of new “cooperation vectors,” more flexible and adaptive forms of engagement in response to evolving geopolitical conditions. With traditional channels facing constraints from sanctions and financial and payment barriers, both sides are seeking more practical and efficient cooperation mechanisms.

These emerging directions include diversifying cooperation models, developing alternative payment solutions, leveraging multilateral frameworks and boosting private-sector participation. At the same time, collaboration is expanding into high-potential fields such as health care, biotechnology, quality education and transport infrastructure, including Eurasian intermodal corridors and joint projects in railways, metro systems and underground works, areas seen as less vulnerable to geopolitical volatility while offering long-term benefits.

As Russia pivots towards the Asia–Pacific and Vietnam deepens its global integration, Vietnam is increasingly viewed as a key bridge connecting Russia with Southeast Asia, a role expected to elevate the strategic value of bilateral ties and unlock new cooperation opportunities.

At the event, Prof. Andrey Vassoevich from the Russia–Vietnam Cultural Centre stressed the importance of translating the 14th Party Congress orientations into concrete programmes and projects.

Dr. Nguyen Quoc Hung, Director of the “Tradition and Friendship” Fund for Russia–Vietnam cooperation, underscored culture, education and science-technology as core pillars for sustaining long-term ties, noting that the Congress’s directions would provide fresh momentum for advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Also speaking, Vyacheslav Kalganov, Vice Chairman of the St. Petersburg External Relations Committee, highlighted Vietnam’s growing dynamism and role on the global stage. He announced plans for an annual Vietnam Week in St. Petersburg in May 2026, featuring cultural and diplomatic activities, with Vietnam set to be the partner country at the 21st St. Petersburg International Book Fair./.

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